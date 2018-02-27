Accessibility Links

Viewers hail the return of Mum on BBC2 as an “utter joy”

From Lesley Manville's "perfect" performance to the sitcom's "brilliant" script, people are loving Mum

Lesley Manville, Mum (BBC, EH)

The wonderfully understated BBC2 sitcom Mum returned for a second series on Tuesday night.

Lesley Manville is back in the lead role of the acclaimed comedy, which centres around a widow named Cathy and her fractious family.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the opening episode for its ability to make them laugh, cry and its shrewd observation…

Not to mention the “exquisite” performances by Manville and Peter Mullan…

Mum airs on Tuesdays at 10pm on BBC2

Tags

All about Mum

Who's who in Mum series 2?
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

