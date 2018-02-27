Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
MasterChef viewers horrified at contestant’s monstrous use of a spoon

MasterChef viewers horrified at contestant’s monstrous use of a spoon

James won praise for his dish, but not for his cutlery etiquette

MasterChef

Contestant James certainly got viewers talking in the first episode of MasterChef – but it wasn’t about his cod with cauliflower puree.

Advertisement

Instead, the 24-year-old from Oxford did the ‘double dip’ – yep, he tasted his sauce with a spoon, before putting the spoon back in the sauce.

Viewers were – and this is no exaggeration – horrified:

Not that it seemed to hinder James’s progress. Despite his spoon gaffe, the wine shop worker made it through to the quarter-finals after impressing judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace with his dishes.

“James looks like he may have the makings of a very, very good cook indeed,” said Wallace, as Torode added: “For an amateur out of their home kitchen that is quite extraordinary, what James did today.”

Viewers couldn’t agree more John.

Advertisement

MasterChef continues Thursday 1st March at 8pm on BBC1

Tags

All about MasterChef

MasterChef
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

AbdullahAfzal

Yet another Celebrity Masterchef contestant has served up raw meat

Eurovision Song Contest 2018 - 2017 winner Salvador Sobral

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2018?

imagenotavailable1

MasterChef: Five things we learned in week 2

imagenotavailable1

Cooking just got tougher – a guide to the MasterChef series nine format changes

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more