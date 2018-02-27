MasterChef viewers horrified at contestant’s monstrous use of a spoon
James won praise for his dish, but not for his cutlery etiquette
Contestant James certainly got viewers talking in the first episode of MasterChef – but it wasn’t about his cod with cauliflower puree.
Instead, the 24-year-old from Oxford did the ‘double dip’ – yep, he tasted his sauce with a spoon, before putting the spoon back in the sauce.
Viewers were – and this is no exaggeration – horrified:
James on #Masterchef just mixed his sauce with a spoon, put the spoon in his mouth to taste and then put the spoon BACK into the the bowl of sauce !!.
Disgusting 🤢
— Psycho Mantis (@Makaveli_1872) February 26, 2018
Don't lick the spoon then put it back in the sauce James!! #MasterChef
— Louise Self (@louiseself) February 26, 2018
James returned the spoon to his bowl of food after tasting it! Gross. #MasterChef
— Julia Dyer (@Dyerbollical) February 26, 2018
OMG James licked the spoon and put it back #MasterChef
— Debra Shakespeare (@Deb7000000) February 26, 2018
Naughty boy, double dipping with his spoon
— Fred Nerk (@nerkio) February 26, 2018
Not that it seemed to hinder James’s progress. Despite his spoon gaffe, the wine shop worker made it through to the quarter-finals after impressing judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace with his dishes.
“James looks like he may have the makings of a very, very good cook indeed,” said Wallace, as Torode added: “For an amateur out of their home kitchen that is quite extraordinary, what James did today.”
Viewers couldn’t agree more John.
MasterChef continues Thursday 1st March at 8pm on BBC1