Who left Survival of the Fittest? Full list of eliminated contestants

Find out which Survival of the Fittest contestants have left The Lodge – and who’s still in the running to win “the ultimate battle of the sexes”…

Who’s still in Survival of the Fittest?

Boys

James Middleton

Callum Pardoe

Warren Phillips

Tristan Jones

David Lundy

Tom Wilson

Girls

Sam Dewhurst

Mettisse Campbell

Mariam Musa

Jenny West

Hayley Madigan

Who has left The Lodge?

Georgia Cole (eliminated on Day 15)

How do you feel about your experience in The Lodge?

It has been a whirlwind. There have been ups and downs but every single bit has been a learning curve and I have enjoyed my experience.

Who were your allies in The Lodge?

It switched around depending on what the circumstance was. If I wanted to have fun, I’d go and speak to Maz. If I wanted to be more serious, I’d talk to Jenny. And then at the end I got really close to Sam.

We have seen some of the Girls and Boys getting close. What is your take on those relationships?

It changes every day. I think Callum was playing a game because how can you switch off from someone like that? Then it looks like Mariam might be getting on with Warren. That’s a bit of a grey-relationship-love-triangle. As for Tristan and Mettisse they are very cushty and they are acting like boyfriend and girlfriend in The Lodge. When I left, David and Hayley started hitting it off so who knows. They might be in a relationship by now, it moves so quick in there!

Sydney Devereaux (eliminated on Day 13)

How do you feel about your experience in The Lodge?

It was an experience to say the least! I think if I had gone in there with more of a competitive side, I could have pushed myself harder to win.

Who were your allies in The Lodge?

Funnily enough, Callum was very supportive. Obviously I went in being very loud but he was very supportive of me and kept checking on me. I liked Jenny and David too. I think David is very genuine and very humble.

We saw David take a bit of a shine to you – how do you feel about him?

It was 100 per cent purely friendship between myself and David. I told him that and he knew it was just friendship between us.

We have seen some of the girls and boys getting close. What is your take on those relationships?

Before I left I thought Callum and Maz were genuine. She is fun, bubbly and cool but as I was leaving, I was hearing that he might have changed his mind. I don’t think Mettisse is interested in Tristan, he is so immature. She is very mature for her age.

Joel Bennett (eliminated on Day 11)

We have seen some of the girls and boys getting close. What is your take on those relationships?

Callum and Maz, although on the outside world would be very mismatched and would probably never meet each other, they seem very genuine. I think they have a real connection. I think Tristan and Mettisse have a real connection. James is starting to look like a giddy little boy, he looks like a man who has fallen in love with Sam.

What are your feelings for Georgia?

My feelings are romantic for Georgia. She is my type, I fancy her and the biggest stumbling block for me was David. Once David gave me the green light to get to know her, from that point on I pursued her because I wanted to get closer to her. I can understand why people think it’s convenient because it was the same day we lost the Team Challenge but for me, feelings are genuine.

A new boy might go in, she might fall for someone else but if she doesn’t I’d like to see her on the outside. When she comes out, I’d like to date her. I will wait for Georgia. I really like her. I have strong feelings for her. From a selfish point of view, I’d love it if she was the next one to be voted out so we can pick up where we left off.

Lottie James (eliminated on Day 9)

How do you feel about your experience in The Lodge?

Looking back on my time in The Lodge, I feel so lucky to have been there and had that experience. Obviously I had some ups and downs. When I was down, I was very down. When I was up, I was very up. I think the challenges were harder than I expected. It was all a massive learning curve and looking back, I know it’s going to make me a stronger person.

Who were your allies in The Lodge?

I loved everyone there, we became a good family. I felt a very close connection with Warren and I don’t regret anything with him because he was so amazing. I can’t wait to see him on the outside. I feel gutted to have left Sam because me and her clicked straight away. Obviously I’ve got my favourites out of the girls and I’d say Jenny, Mettisse and Sam were my favourites. We bonded really well. On the Survival Challenge, I could see the real Georgia when she cried and was upset that I was going which was nice to see. I think all of the Boys were such amazing characters.

Ryan Cleary (eliminated on Day 7)

After the boys lost the team challenge, Ryan became the first boy to be eliminated from Survival of the Fittest. Here’s what he had to say about his time in The Lodge…

How did you feel about getting caught up in a love triangle with James and Georgie?

From the start, I definitely thought Georgie was the girl that I’d like to get to know a bit better. James obviously had the same interest but he was more discrete about that interest. But we spoke about it, we aired it out and we’re good now. We’re like brothers.

I’m up for meeting Georgie, I think she is a beautiful girl. We had a lot in common and I’d love to see her outside of The Lodge.

Being on the winning team a lot, the boys had to make tough decisions about who would be replaced. How did you find that?

The decision process was brutal. We maybe had an idea in our head then the public would have that person’s back so the person that we all had in mind would then not be in the bottom and so immune from our vote. Sometimes it went from one decision to have to change it and think on our feet and send someone else home. It wasn’t nice to send anyone home but we all knew it was the aim of the game.

Georgie Clark (eliminated on Day 5)

After the four girls with the lowest public votes were revealed, the boys chose to replace Georgie with new girl Sam Dewhurst.

Here’s what Georgie had to say after leaving The Lodge:

How do you feel now that you are out of Survival of the Fittest?

I feel absolutely gutted that I’m out. I would do pretty much anything to go back in and continue fighting. I saw myself going to the end and fighting to the end to make sure the girls won.

The girls were disappointed in Lottie’s performance in the Team Challenge – how do you feel about that now?

I do think that having Lottie on the team is not the best thing for the girls. Every challenge she goes to, she puts half an effort in so I’m not sure how it’s going to work for the girls having a dead weight on their team.

Have you got any regrets about your time in The Lodge?

I don’t have any regrets about my time in The Lodge but I do think I wish that I hadn’t trusted Ryan and James so much towards the end as it turns out they don’t have much loyalty to me. So if I could go back, I probably wouldn’t have made so much effort with them.

Who do you think will win – the girls or boys?

If I am replaced by someone who performs the way that Lottie did, then the girls don’t have a chance. I feel like if I was in there, they would stand a chance.

Tia Latham (eliminated on Day 3)

Tia left on day two of Survival of the Fittest after the girls lost the team challenge on Sunday night’s episode and a public vote saw her get the lowest number of votes. Here’s what she had to say:

We saw you enter with Warren holding hands – did you fancy any of the Boys or were you all about staying loyal to the Girls?

100 per cent I was always staying loyal to the Girls. I did take a bit of a liking to Warren. I thought he dropped a few hints to me and little compliments. There was definitely something there. Maybe if I’d been in there a bit longer, something might have blossomed but obviously I would have tried to stay focussed on being loyal to the Girls team.

Do you think any of the Girls might be tempted by the enemy?

We thought Georgie fancied Ryan and vice versa but when we asked Georgie, she said no. He was a little puppy dog sometimes. If she was frying her eggs, he’d be there. If she was on the lounger, he’d be there. I guess everyone looks for their opposite to chat with.

Now you’ve been in The Lodge, who do you think will win the show – Girls or Boys?

The girls, 100 per cent. I hope Jenny is on the winning team and I believe she will win. She is a fighter, like I’m a fighter, and we will fight until the end. I’m rooting for Jenny 100 per cent.

Dani Mas Dyer – withdrew on Day 2

Dani Dyer’s already left Survival of the Fittest with an injury

An ITV spokesman said: “Dani injured her shoulder during the recording of a challenge. She was attended to by on site medics and taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. As Survival Of The Fittest involves physical challenges which she wouldn’t be able to take part in, Dani isn’t in a position to be able to return to The Lodge and will therefore leave the show.”

After having to leave the show, Dani said: “For medical reasons, I can’t take part in any of the challenges because I am no use in a sling. I will just be sitting around and not be able to compete and I’m not meant to move [my arm] for a week so it wouldn’t be fair and there is just no point. I’ll just be an extra spare part if I carry on like this.

“I haven’t stopped training since Christmas. I’ve been dieting. I did Tough Mudder last year and I didn’t even hurt myself then. I’ve been constantly training up until now and now I’ve gone and dislocated my shoulder. It is what it is I suppose.

“My experience in the lead up to going into The Lodge was just amazing, I can’t put it into words how amazing it was so I am absolutely gutted that I can’t do any of the challenges. If I could go back and not dislocate my shoulder, I would definitely change it. I hope this isn’t the last you’ve seen of me.”

Survival of the Fittest is on nightly at 9pm on ITV2