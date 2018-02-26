Everything you need to know about the new show from the former Bake Off judge

What time is Classic Mary Berry on TV?

The new series begins Monday 26th February, 8.30pm on BBC1

Advertisement

What is the show about?

Classic Mary Berry sees the food writer demonstrates a range of recipes to tempt family and friends, featuring classics, simple British dishes and modern favourites.

What can we expect from the next episode?

When Mary Berry says something is easy to make, you absolutely believe her – even when that something is a notoriously tricky hollandaise sauce. The series title is self-explanatory – no fancy recipes, just straightforward, delicious food. However, Berry does cook (and flirt) with a Michelin-starred Swedish chef, Niklas Ekstedt, who, with some irony, makes meatballs – yes, like the Muppets character.

Mary starts with comfort food: a hearty lamb stew, a wickedly rich pudding and a fabulous-looking breakfast. She’s shocked that Ekstedt makes sauce with embers from an open fire, but I was just as surprised she used a balloon whisk to mash potatoes. I’ll be giving it a go, though.

Advertisement

Review by Jane Rackham