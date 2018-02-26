Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Everyone really wishes there were more episodes of Strike: Career of Evil

Everyone really wishes there were more episodes of Strike: Career of Evil

Viewers were gripped by Career of Evil – but can't believe it's only a two-part story

Twitter, BBC, TL

JK Rowling’s troubled detective Cormoran Strike and clever assistant Robin returned to BBC for new series The Career of Evil, a tale of murder, revenge and a gruesome severed leg.

Advertisement

However, although the sleuth seemed to be in mounting danger, viewers at home couldn’t be happier, with many calling it the best Strike story so far…

Others were quick to praise the chemistry between leads Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger…

But there’s just one problem with the show…

Viewers wondered why the story couldn’t be expanded to more episodes.

Career of Evil is only a two-episode mini-series, following the model of previous Strike adaptations The Silkworm (two parts) and The Cuckoo’s Calling (three parts).

Which means we’re already halfway through the adaptation of the last of JK Rowling’s published Strike novels…

Although the Harry Potter author has another Strike story, Lethal White, planned, it’s going to be a while before we see it on screen.

But remember the good news: we get to see the finale of Career of Evil next Sunday. That’s not too long a wait, right?

Right, guys?

Maybe not then.

Advertisement

Strike: Career of Evil concludes this Sunday at 9pm on BBC1

Tags

All about Strike

Tom Burke, Strike: Career of Evil (BBC, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(BBC, JG)

New on BBC iPlayer: the best TV shows and box sets released every day

Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike (BBC, HF)

Preview Strike: Career of Evil – BBC1's hit JK Rowling adaptation is back

Holliday Grainger and Tom Burke, BBC Pictures, SL

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger have lots of feelings about Strike and Robin’s relationship in Career of Evil

Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike (BBC, EH)

Strike star Tom Burke on Career of Evil, working with JK Rowling and playing an amputee

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more