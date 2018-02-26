Everyone really wishes there were more episodes of Strike: Career of Evil

Viewers were gripped by Career of Evil – but can't believe it's only a two-part story

JK Rowling’s troubled detective Cormoran Strike and clever assistant Robin returned to BBC for new series The Career of Evil, a tale of murder, revenge and a gruesome severed leg.

However, although the sleuth seemed to be in mounting danger, viewers at home couldn’t be happier, with many calling it the best Strike story so far…

I'm totally in love with #Strike. #CareerofEvil is Brilliant! Wish there was a new episode every night. Best Detective series I've seen in years! Writing, Characters, Story addictive as is the chemistry between #StrikeandRobin. Thanx J. K. Rowling, Robert Galbraith and BBC One! — (((Barbls23))) (@barbls23) February 26, 2018

The reason I love Strike is because this is the third book and we find out so much more about the characters and their arc. They are tricky, complicated and complex human beings. I just adore Robin and Cormoran Strike #CareerOfEvil #Strike Bravo @BBCOne @jk_rowling ❤️ https://t.co/rLtAhxP4Gp — Jessica Rachid (@jessica_rachid) February 25, 2018

Others were quick to praise the chemistry between leads Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger…

The chemistry between Tom Burke (Cormoron) and Holliday Grainger (Robin) is a joy. Two fantastic performances. As male / female duos go on TV they’re up there with the best Great casting.#strike#Strikecareerofevil#TomBurke #HollidayGrainger — Karl Cunliffe (@KDCunliffe) February 25, 2018

Tom Burke & Holiday Grainger have chemistry that is off the charts good #strike #CareerOfEvil — Harmonica (@lora4dan) February 26, 2018

I can't I love them I truly love them they're the best, Cormoran and Robin are just loves #StrikeCareerOfEvil #Strike #CareerOfEvil — Em J Bj ❤ (@Emmybm15) February 25, 2018

They are so damn precious I can't handle them and also the cause of my death Cormoran feeding Robin toffee! #HollidayGrainger #TomBurke #RobinEllacottCormoranStrike #CareerOfEvil pic.twitter.com/mYozQJXkIL — ~Katerina~ (@Kat_Vrla) February 25, 2018

But there’s just one problem with the show…

Absolutely bloody brilliant. Everything about #Strike– #CareerofEvil is superb.

Fantastic relationship between Strike and Robin. Why can't it be a 6 week series? — Lynn Dalton (@lynnBdalton) February 25, 2018

Viewers wondered why the story couldn’t be expanded to more episodes.

Enjoyed tonight's #Strike, I remember feeling that #CareerOfEvil was the most dramatic and tense of all the books so far. A great adaptation but I just wish there were more episodes of each story as there are so many great scenes left out. — GKingsmill (@GKingsmill) February 25, 2018

OMG #Strike so good & next weeks 😱Shame its only a 2 parter — andrea H (@andreajane2012) February 25, 2018

SHUT YOUR MOUTH THAT THERE IS ONLY TWO EPISODES 😫😫😭 #strike #careerofevil https://t.co/7ZLopCRr2E — lauren winter (@lozwinter) February 25, 2018

Career of Evil is only a two-episode mini-series, following the model of previous Strike adaptations The Silkworm (two parts) and The Cuckoo’s Calling (three parts).

Which means we’re already halfway through the adaptation of the last of JK Rowling’s published Strike novels…

#strike #CareerOfEvil #cormoranstrike the episode is brilliant, the book is packed but we only got two eps. TWO!! How come @BBCOne ?? — Naila Fauzia (@nailafzv) February 26, 2018

I am utterly dying over #Strike and utterly disgusted that there are so few episodes — Eris loves the White Wolf (@ErisLovesMovies) February 26, 2018

I’ve really enjoyed all of the #Strike episodes, but why oh why are the series so short? I could watch hours and hours of Holliday Grainger and Tom Burke. So glad Robin ditched her fiancé too btw. — Ibrahim Banks (@TheShowOff85) February 25, 2018

Can’t believe I’ve waited so long for the #CareerofEvil #Strike to air … only to find out it’s only two episodes and they’re a week apart. Wtf?! I *expletive* need #LethalWhite NOW!! (@jk_rowling send me a finished chapter? Just for my eyes!👀). — Shane (@ShaneCalderone) February 23, 2018

Although the Harry Potter author has another Strike story, Lethal White, planned, it’s going to be a while before we see it on screen.

But remember the good news: we get to see the finale of Career of Evil next Sunday. That’s not too long a wait, right?

Right, guys?

no no no no no no no no no!!!! I need more now! can't wait another week 😭😭😭😭😭 #Strike #CareerOfEvil — girl who's waiting… (@_fandomtrash_) February 25, 2018

How, I ask you, am I supposed to wait another blooming week 😭 @BBCOne #Strike #CareerOfEvil — Michelle Richardson (@michfizzyfeet) February 25, 2018

Maybe not then.

Strike: Career of Evil concludes this Sunday at 9pm on BBC1