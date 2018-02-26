Made in Chelsea 2018 air date: everything you need to know about series 15

Another series following the lives and loves of the SW3 set is coming soon to E4

Made in Chelsea is returning in 2018 for a 15th – yes, 15th – series.

But when is the show back on TV? And which cast members are coming back to SW3 for another helping of Channel 4 drama, love triangles and bitchy brunches?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Made in Chelsea back on TV?

A return date for Made in Chelsea has yet to be confirmed, but judging by previous series we can expect the show to return in the spring.

Former series have kicked off in April, but last year the show began in March. So, watch this space…

Who’s in Made in Chelsea?

It’s easier to keep track of whether Sam Thompson and Tiffany Watson are on or off than who’s currently in the cast of Made in Chelsea. Basically, it’s really difficult.

The cast for the new series hasn’t yet been confirmed, but what we do know is that Jungle Queen Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo is definitely returning. Before she went on to win I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! last year it was confirmed that she would definitely be returning to MiC. Phew!

Cast members who haven’t announced they’re leaving (and therefore we can expect to return) include Louise Thompson and her brother Sam, Jamie Laing, Frankie Gaff, Francis Boulle and Olivia Bentley.

Tiffany Watson has reportedly not yet filmed for series 15 (although we wouldn’t be surprised to see her make a shock appearance at the end of the run).

Why is Stanley Johnson in Made in Chelsea?

Admittedly that’s not a question we ever thought we’d have to be asking, but yes – apparently the former MP and father to Boris Johnson has filmed a cameo appearance for this series of Made in Chelsea.

Why? Well he formed a solid friendship with Toff whilst in the I’m a Celebrity jungle, and somehow she persuaded him to pop in to the E4 structured reality series. What a world we live in.

What episodes of Made in Chelsea are available online?

Every single episode of Made in Chelsea is currently free to watch on catch up service All 4. You can watch right from the beginning here.

And yes, that does include all of the LA, NYC, Ibiza and South of France specials – and even long-forgotten one-off Made in Chelsea Does Come Dine With Me starring Jamie, Louise, Toff and Mitten. Enjoy!

Made in Chelsea returns to E4 this spring