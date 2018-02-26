Viewers concerned for Call the Midwife character after she is rushed to hospital with septicaemia

An emotional cliffhanger at the end of the BBC1 drama had everyone worried – contains spoilers

As if Call The Midwife didn’t do enough to worry viewers with Trixie leaving last week, the most recent episode ended with a cliffhanger as nurse Barbara was rushed to hospital.

Advertisement

Initially, it was thought that the midwife – played by Charlotte Ritchie – had become ill after the stress of delivering a set of twins and a horrific home fire. However, at the episode’s end, Doctor Turner revealed that Barbara may have developed septicaemia.

Viewers are worried about what the future holds for their favourite nurse…

Such a lovely episode of #callthemidwife again tonight. Brought me to tears. So anxious to find out about Barbara though!! I’m going to be thinking about it all week!😬 — Rebecca Chambers (@Becca_ChambersX) February 25, 2018

Barbara cannot die. I repeat cannot die! 💔 #callthemidwife — amyxo (@Amygoodyxo) February 25, 2018

I am not afraid to stage a riot if Barbara dies #CallTheMidwife — Love, Alexandra (@alexandra_b_xo) February 25, 2018

IF BARBARA DIES IMMA FLIP A TABLE #callthemidwife — erin (@Erin_Grimes) February 26, 2018

If ANYTHING happens to Barbara I will sue the BBC #callthemidwife — Sarah Stook (@sarah_stook) February 25, 2018

#CallTheMidwife had better not kill off Barbara!!! 😱😱😱😧😧😩😖 — Gavin 📼 (@GavinWorby) February 25, 2018

In fact, many have pleaded directly to the show not to kill off the character…

Do not take Barbara from us! Do you hear me! @CallTheMidwife1 please. Don't! Sister Evangelina and Cynthia were bad enough 😢 — Mella (@seutendeern) February 25, 2018

Can you please not kill darling Barbara? Thank! #callthemidwife @CallTheMidwife1 — Marieke J. v/d Akker (@MariekeAkker) February 25, 2018

It was an especially tough twist given that a similar storyline on The Archers ended with Nic Grundy die from the same disease…

Nooooo, can only deal with one beloved BBC icon carking it in a year, Barbara is absolutely not allowed to do a Nic Grundy #callthemidwife — Kat Brown (@katbrown) February 25, 2018

Septicaemia? Look, I'm still grieving for Nic Grundy, if anything happens to Barbara I SWEAR TO GOD #callthemidwife — Steven Perkins (@stevenperkins) February 25, 2018

Know the signs of sepsis – it could save a life #thearchers #Nic pic.twitter.com/rIwCyHYfof — The Archers (@BBCTheArchers) February 25, 2018

In other words, we’ve been through enough. Please, Call The Midwife, go easy on us next week.

Advertisement

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday 4th March on BBC1 at 8pm