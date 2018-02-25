The Voice UK 2018 results: who made it through the Battle Rounds?
It's time for the coaches to pick their final teams as the ITV show moves on from the Blind Auditions – watch all the performances and find out who went through the Battle Rounds this week
The Voice UK 2018 is heating up. With Blind Auditions over, it’s time for the coaches to whittle down their teams and watch their acts go head to head in the Battle Rounds.
Going into the Battle Round shows on ITV, each coach had ten acts on their team. But by the time this round is over, will.i.am, Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs will have just five acts still remaining.
However, with each coach allowed one ‘steal’, a rejected act could yet make it through to the latter stages.
Watch all the performances from the first Battle Round episode, and find out who made it through. Tune in next Saturday for the next Battle Round from 8.30pm on ITV.
Team Olly
CHRIS JAMES v HOLLY ELLISON
Song: I’d Do Anything For Love – Meatloaf & Lorraine Crosby
Holly wins
Team Tom
COURTNEY O’NEIL v ELIZA GUTTERIDGE
Song: Fight Song – Rachel Platten
Eliza wins
LUCY MILBURN v SIMON DAVIES
Song: Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith
Lucy wins
Team Will
MARK ASARI v LOADED SISTA
Song: Don’t Let Go – En Vogue
Mark wins
TAI v KADE SMITH
Song: Stand By Me – Ben E King
Tai wins. However, Kade Smith moves to Team Olly after Olly Murs ‘steals’ him for his team
RHIANNA ABREY v DONEL MANGENA
Song: Rain – The Script
Donel wins. However, Rhianna moves to Team Jennifer after Jennifer Hudson ‘steals’ will.i.am’s rejected act
Team Jennifer
BELLE VOCCI v SCARLETT QUIGGLEY
Song: Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana
Belle Vocci wins