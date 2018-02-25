The Voice UK 2018 results: who made it through the Battle Rounds?

It's time for the coaches to pick their final teams as the ITV show moves on from the Blind Auditions – watch all the performances and find out who went through the Battle Rounds this week

The Voice UK 2018 is heating up. With Blind Auditions over, it’s time for the coaches to whittle down their teams and watch their acts go head to head in the Battle Rounds.

Going into the Battle Round shows on ITV, each coach had ten acts on their team. But by the time this round is over, will.i.am, Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs will have just five acts still remaining.

However, with each coach allowed one ‘steal’, a rejected act could yet make it through to the latter stages.

Watch all the performances from the first Battle Round episode, and find out who made it through. Tune in next Saturday for the next Battle Round from 8.30pm on ITV.

Team Olly

CHRIS JAMES v HOLLY ELLISON

Song: I’d Do Anything For Love – Meatloaf & Lorraine Crosby

Holly wins

Team Tom

COURTNEY O’NEIL v ELIZA GUTTERIDGE

Song: Fight Song – Rachel Platten

Eliza wins

LUCY MILBURN v SIMON DAVIES

Song: Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith

Lucy wins

Team Will

MARK ASARI v LOADED SISTA

Song: Don’t Let Go – En Vogue

Mark wins

TAI v KADE SMITH

Song: Stand By Me – Ben E King

Tai wins. However, Kade Smith moves to Team Olly after Olly Murs ‘steals’ him for his team

RHIANNA ABREY v DONEL MANGENA

Song: Rain – The Script

Donel wins. However, Rhianna moves to Team Jennifer after Jennifer Hudson ‘steals’ will.i.am’s rejected act

Team Jennifer

BELLE VOCCI v SCARLETT QUIGGLEY

Song: Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana

Belle Vocci wins