Dec steals the End of the Show Show on Saturday Night Takeaway in gold Kylie hot pants and wig

Watch Ant and Dec's hilarious performance with Kylie Minogue from their first ITV show of the year

Dec performs with Kylie in the End of the Show Show on Saturday Night Takeaway (YouTube, JG)

Saturday Night Takeaway is back – and with Ant and Dec reunited, Olly Murs as the Guest Announcer and Kylie Minogue performing live, ITV was always going to be the place to be this Saturday.

But the real ‘treat’ came right at the End of the Show Show, with Ant and Dec gatecrashing Kylie’s final musical montage.

First Ant turned up in the famous white ‘I Just Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ jumpsuit – but then Dec raised the bar… in gold top and hot pants.

Early in the show some viewers had tweeted their concern after Ant appeared a little anxious, but by the end of the night the pair were in their stride with the audience cheering them on.

The first Ant vs Dec challenge of the year saw them race monster trucks round the studio car park, while Amanda Holden was the first ‘victim’ of their Saturday Night Takeaway celebrity pranks.

But it was Kylie’s End of the Show Show that really stole the show in the end. Watch the full hilarious performance below.

All about Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

