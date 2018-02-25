Dec steals the End of the Show Show on Saturday Night Takeaway in gold Kylie hot pants and wig

Watch Ant and Dec's hilarious performance with Kylie Minogue from their first ITV show of the year

Saturday Night Takeaway is back – and with Ant and Dec reunited, Olly Murs as the Guest Announcer and Kylie Minogue performing live, ITV was always going to be the place to be this Saturday.

But the real ‘treat’ came right at the End of the Show Show, with Ant and Dec gatecrashing Kylie’s final musical montage.

First Ant turned up in the famous white ‘I Just Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ jumpsuit – but then Dec raised the bar… in gold top and hot pants.

Can't get enough of the Kylie classics, and Dec in those hot pants has done me over 😂😭 #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Emma❄️ (@emmanorth97) February 24, 2018

Dec in hot pants.. I never want to unsee that 😂#SaturdayNightTakeaway — Pampered Shelley (@PamperedShelley) February 24, 2018

Early in the show some viewers had tweeted their concern after Ant appeared a little anxious, but by the end of the night the pair were in their stride with the audience cheering them on.

The first Ant vs Dec challenge of the year saw them race monster trucks round the studio car park, while Amanda Holden was the first ‘victim’ of their Saturday Night Takeaway celebrity pranks.

Can we all just take a second to appreciate how amazing Kylie Minogue was on #saturdaynighttakeaway tonight!😘 — Chloe🌷 (@Chloe08363205) February 24, 2018

But it was Kylie’s End of the Show Show that really stole the show in the end. Watch the full hilarious performance below.