Max Evans’ Dancing on Ice partner pulls out due to illness

Rugby player Max Evans will be taking to the rink alongside a different professional skater on Dancing on Ice this weekend, with regular partner Ale Izquierdo benched by illness.

Max will instead be dancing with Brandee Malto, who was voted out of the competition last week with celeb partner Antony Cotton after their From New York to LA performance failed to impress the judges.

“Owing to illness, Max Evan’s partner Ale will not be performing this weekend,” an ITV spokesperson said.

“He will instead be dancing alongside Brandee Malto.”

“Sad to announce that unfortunately I won’t be able to take part of the competition this Sunday due to being diagnosed with the flu,” Ale added on Twitter.

“Wishing the best to my partner this Sunday. He will be skating with my really good friend Brandee! I’m sure they will do really good!”

Fingers crossed everyone is fighting fit again soon.

Dancing on Ice continues this Sunday 25th February at 6:00pm on ITV