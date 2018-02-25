JK Rowling celebrates magical result as Scotland beat England in the Six Nations

The Harry Potter author was in the stands as Scotland beat their rugby rivals for the first time in a decade

A magical result for Scottish fans saw Scotland beat England in the Six Nations for the first time in a decade – and JK Rowling was cheering all the way.

The Harry Potter author is a passionate follower of the Scottish rugby team’s fortunes, even writing the ‘muggle’ sport into her wizarding world.

“Wizards could not help but admire the strength and courage of Muggles prepared to engage in a sport so brutal, without recourse to Disapparating out of the way, or access to Skele-Gro to repair broken bones,” a short story explaining wizards’ bizarre support for the Scottish rugby team explained. “It must be admitted that there was an edge of sadism to some wizards’ enjoyment.”

Sadism or not, on Saturday Rowling herself was spotted in the stands to watch Scotland beat England 25-13 at Murrayfield.

Tense before the match, her tweets during the game became increasingly frantic as the Scots maintained their lead in the second half.

For confused followers, it's the #CalcuttaCup, the oldest international in the world! Scotland versus England. So my next tweets will be mostly incoherent monosyllables because after years of not caring about sport I got emotionally invested in @Scotlandteam. #AsOne pic.twitter.com/tRfCXzVdN6 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 24, 2018

OMFG Sco 15 Eng 6 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 24, 2018

FzmhtzmrgMgdzktezkyd — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 24, 2018

“My husband just told me I wasn’t allowed to tweet what I wanted to tweet,” she said in one message.

He still won't let me express myself freely. Sco 22 Eng 'just shout it, there's no need to tweet it' — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 24, 2018

And with the final whistle came the celebrations – and no more tweeting. Probably wise: no one should tweet after too many butterbeers…

SCO 25 ENG 13 THIS CANNOT BE HAPPENING BUT IT IS #AsOne — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 24, 2018

She wasn’t the only celebrity celebrating after the final whistle – Outlander star Sam Heughan was also in the stadium to watch the match.