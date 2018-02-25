Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
JK Rowling celebrates magical result as Scotland beat England in the Six Nations

JK Rowling celebrates magical result as Scotland beat England in the Six Nations

The Harry Potter author was in the stands as Scotland beat their rugby rivals for the first time in a decade

(Getty, JG)

A magical result for Scottish fans saw Scotland beat England in the Six Nations for the first time in a decade – and JK Rowling was cheering all the way.

Advertisement

The Harry Potter author is a passionate follower of the Scottish rugby team’s fortunes, even writing the ‘muggle’ sport into her wizarding world.

“Wizards could not help but admire the strength and courage of Muggles prepared to engage in a sport so brutal, without recourse to Disapparating out of the way, or access to Skele-Gro to repair broken bones,” a short story explaining wizards’ bizarre support for the Scottish rugby team explained. “It must be admitted that there was an edge of sadism to some wizards’ enjoyment.”

Sadism or not, on Saturday Rowling herself was spotted in the stands to watch Scotland beat England 25-13 at Murrayfield.

JK Rowling cheers on Scotland in the 2018 Six Nations vs England (Getty, JG)
JK Rowling (centre) cheers on Scotland with husband Neil Murray (left) and the Scottish Rugby Union’s chief operating officer Dominic McCay in the 2018 Six Nations vs England (Getty)

Tense before the match, her tweets during the game became increasingly frantic as the Scots maintained their lead in the second half.

“My husband just told me I wasn’t allowed to tweet what I wanted to tweet,” she said in one message.

And with the final whistle came the celebrations – and no more tweeting. Probably wise: no one should tweet after too many butterbeers…

Advertisement

She wasn’t the only celebrity celebrating after the final whistle – Outlander star Sam Heughan was also in the stadium to watch the match.

Tags

You might like

132749.45e44caa-f3ad-4f8c-94c8-26d6903f9301

Master of None announces series two air date

124888

Uh-oh Johnny Depp tops list of overpaid actors for second year running

imagenotavailable1

DVD round-up: Tinker, Tailor; Victorian Farm; Little White Lies

imagenotavailable1

The Jump 2015: Meet Lady Victoria Hervey

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more