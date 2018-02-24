Why is Pointless Celebrities not on TV tonight?

Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman are sadly missing from the schedules this Saturday – here's when the BBC1 show will be back on TV

Terrible news: Pointless Celebrities won’t be on TV this Saturday 24th February. Better news: this isn’t the end of the series of celebrity specials.

Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman won’t be on BBC1 sadly this weekend, with Six Nations rugby taking over the schedules from 4pm until the BBC News at 7pm.

Scotland v England is the live match on TV this Saturday, and with new entertainment show All Together Now filling the evening schedules from 7.15pm, that leaves no room for the usual Pointless Celebrities.

But don’t worry: Pointless Celebrities will be back on TV next Saturday on BBC1 with a 1990s special including Colin Jackson and Roger Black, Rowetta and Tony Mortimer, Tim Vincent and Anna Ryder Richardson, and Kirsten O’Brien and Chesney Hawkes.

The show is scheduled to air at 6.25pm on BBC1 on Saturday 3rd March. Until then, you could always catch up with previous episodes on BBC iPlayer. Last week’s was a Winter Olympics special – seems sport is seeping into everything on TV at the moment…