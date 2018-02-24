Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is The Voice UK on TV?

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

Everything you need to know about The Voice, featuring new coach Olly Murs

Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am. in their Voice chairs ITV, TL

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

The singing contest continues on Saturday 24th February at 8.30pm on ITV.

Advertisement

What acts are through to the battle rounds?

From RYT to Jade Williams, your full guide to The Voice teams can be found here.

What happens on The Voice UK this week?

The contest heats up as the teams assembled by Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs enter the Battle phase. Here, the coaches are tasked with chipping away at their roster of would-be stars via head-to-head studio battles.

Each of the coaches are given `steals’, which gives them a chance to save any of the acts knocked out by their rival coaches during the sing-offs. As the contest gets ever fiercer, Emma Willis will be on hand to congratulate the victors, and commiserate with their defeated rivals.

Who are the coaches on The Voice UK?

Tom Jones and Olly Murs on The Voice UK

The Voice UK coaching line-up this year stars veterans Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am alongside Jennifer Hudson (who joined the panel last year) and newbie Olly Murs.

Advertisement

The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV.

Tags

All about The Voice UK

Gayatri Nair The Voice UK
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Tom Jones, The Voice UK (ITV, EH)

Tom Jones on his love of pubs, PBS and Death in Paradise

Jennifer Hudson singing on The Voice

Jennifer Hudson will blow you away as The Voice coaches perform Feeling Good

127500

The Voice coaches Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale talk love, loss, heartache and fame

ITV TL

Olly Murs: presenting The X Factor was “restrictive”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more