Six Nations 2018 full fixture list and TV schedule – live BBC and ITV coverage details revealed
Check out the dates, kick-off times and channel details for every single Six Nations rugby match on TV this season
The 2018 NatWest Six Nations Championship has begun, with BBC and ITV sharing the rights to the biggest rugby union tournament in the northern hemisphere.
England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland will all be battling for national pride along with France and Ireland, with every match shown live on TV and online.
ITV has coverage of every home England, Ireland and Italy match, while the BBC has Scotland, Wales and France’s matches covered.
The tournament kicked off on Saturday 3rd February and ends with all six nations playing on Saturday 17th March.
BBC will broadcast the matches on BBC1, with live online coverage on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. ITV will show all its games on TV and online via the ITV Hub.
In addition, S4C will have Welsh language coverage of all Wales matches, BBC Radio Ulster will have commentary for all of Ireland’s matches, and BBC Radio Scotland will have live build-up and coverage of all Scotland matches.
Check out the full guide to every Six Nations match live on TV in the UK below, including dates, kick-off times, channel details and more.
ROUND THREE
Friday 23rd February
France v Italy – kick-off 8pm, live on BBC1
Saturday 24th February
Ireland v Wales – kick-off 2.15pm, live on ITV
Scotland v England – kick-off 4.45pm, live on BBC1
ROUND FOUR
Saturday 10th March
Ireland v Scotland – kick-off 2.15pm, live on ITV
France v England – kick-off 4.45pm, live on BBC1
Sunday 11th March
Wales v Italy – kick-off 3pm, live on BBC1
ROUND FIVE
Saturday 17th March
Italy v Scotland – kick-off 12.30pm, live on ITV
England v Ireland – kick-off 2.45pm, live on ITV
Wales v France – kick-off 5pm, live on BBC1
Six Nations 2018 results
Round one
Wales 37 – 7 Scotland
France 13 – 15 Ireland
Italy 15 – 46 England
Round two
Ireland 56 – 19 Italy
England 12 – 6 Wales
Scotland 32 – 26 France