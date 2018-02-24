Six Nations 2018 full fixture list and TV schedule – live BBC and ITV coverage details revealed

Check out the dates, kick-off times and channel details for every single Six Nations rugby match on TV this season

The 2018 NatWest Six Nations Championship has begun, with BBC and ITV sharing the rights to the biggest rugby union tournament in the northern hemisphere.

Advertisement

England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland will all be battling for national pride along with France and Ireland, with every match shown live on TV and online.

ITV has coverage of every home England, Ireland and Italy match, while the BBC has Scotland, Wales and France’s matches covered.

The tournament kicked off on Saturday 3rd February and ends with all six nations playing on Saturday 17th March.

BBC will broadcast the matches on BBC1, with live online coverage on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. ITV will show all its games on TV and online via the ITV Hub.

In addition, S4C will have Welsh language coverage of all Wales matches, BBC Radio Ulster will have commentary for all of Ireland’s matches, and BBC Radio Scotland will have live build-up and coverage of all Scotland matches.

Check out the full guide to every Six Nations match live on TV in the UK below, including dates, kick-off times, channel details and more.

ROUND THREE

Friday 23rd February

France v Italy – kick-off 8pm, live on BBC1

Saturday 24th February

Ireland v Wales – kick-off 2.15pm, live on ITV

Scotland v England – kick-off 4.45pm, live on BBC1

ROUND FOUR

Saturday 10th March

Ireland v Scotland – kick-off 2.15pm, live on ITV

France v England – kick-off 4.45pm, live on BBC1

Sunday 11th March

Wales v Italy – kick-off 3pm, live on BBC1

ROUND FIVE

Saturday 17th March

Italy v Scotland – kick-off 12.30pm, live on ITV

England v Ireland – kick-off 2.45pm, live on ITV

Wales v France – kick-off 5pm, live on BBC1

Six Nations 2018 results

Round one

Wales 37 – 7 Scotland

France 13 – 15 Ireland

Italy 15 – 46 England

Round two

Ireland 56 – 19 Italy

England 12 – 6 Wales

Advertisement

Scotland 32 – 26 France