Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Why isn’t Requiem on TV tonight?

Why isn’t Requiem on TV tonight?

The supernatural drama is not airing on Friday 23rd February

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 05/05/2017 - Programme Name: Requiem - TX: n/a - Episode: Requiem - early release (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED UNTIL 00.01 MAY 5TH 2017*** Matilda (LYDIA WILSON) - (C) New Pictures - Photographer: Adrian Rogers

Requiem usually airs every Friday at 9pm on BBC1. However, the fourth episode is not showing as usual on Friday 23rd February, with Six Nations rugby taking its place in the schedules.

Advertisement

If you can’t wait until 2nd March for your next fix, don’t worry, because the whole series was made available as a box set on iPlayer after the first episode aired.

If you want to keep watching on normal TV, episode four will air next Friday 2nd March at 9pm on BBC1.

What is Requiem about?

In 1994, a toddler mysteriously vanished from a small Welsh village. In London more than two decades later, the mother of rising cello star Matilda Gray commits suicide, and nobody knows why.

Among her possessions, Matilda unearths evidence that links her mother to the Welsh girl’s disappearance all those years ago.

The six-part thriller, from the producers of The Missing, follows Matilda as she travels to Wales, determined to find the truth. On the way, she discovers terrifying secrets in the remote community and supernatural elements begin to take hold.

Who’s in the cast?

Lydia Wilson (About Time) plays the lead, and is joined by an ensemble cast including Joel Fry (W1A), Joanna Scanlan (No Offence) and Claire Rushbrook (Kiri). Meet the full cast here.

Is there a trailer?

Advertisement

Yes, here you go…

Tags

All about Requiem

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 05/05/2017 - Programme Name: Requiem - TX: n/a - Episode: Requiem - early release (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED UNTIL 00.01 MAY 5TH 2017*** Matilda (LYDIA WILSON) - (C) New Pictures - Photographer: Adrian Rogers
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 05/05/2017 - Programme Name: Requiem - TX: n/a - Episode: Requiem - early release (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED UNTIL 00.01 MAY 5TH 2017*** Matilda (LYDIA WILSON) - (C) New Pictures - Photographer: Adrian Rogers

Requiem writer Kris Mrksa already wants to write a second series

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 22/01/2018 - Programme Name: Requiem - TX: n/a - Episode: Requiem - Ep1 (No. 1) - Picture Shows: +++Embargoed until Monday January 22nd, 2018+++ Matilda (LYDIA WILSON) - (C) New Pictures - Photographer: Adrian Rogers

Meet the cast of Requiem

Lydia Wilson as Matilda Gray in Requiem

BBC1’s spooky drama Requiem is addictive – but it’s Matilda’s chunky fringe that really has me mesmerised

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 22/01/2018 - Programme Name: Requiem - TX: n/a - Episode: Requiem - Ep1 (No. 1) - Picture Shows: +++Embargoed until Monday January 22nd, 2018+++ Matilda (LYDIA WILSON) - (C) New Pictures - Photographer: Adrian Rogers

iPlayer box sets are taking the drama out of the BBC’s biggest shows

Ben Dowell
Ben Dowell
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more