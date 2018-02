Who is Finland’s Eurovision 2018 entry and X Factor finalist Saara Aalto?

There's a familiar face heading to Portugal for Finland – will she have the X Factor on the Eurovision stage?

Finland’s 2018 Eurovision entry will look rather familiar to UK viewers because she’s actually an X Factor UK runner-up

Will she have more luck on the European stage?

Meet Saara Alto (all over again)…

Who is Saara Aalto?

Singer, songwriter and voiceover actress Saara was born and raised in Finland, where she has established herself as quite the star.

She narrowly missed out on singing for Finland in the Eurovision song contest twice (in 2011 and 2016), plus she came second on her home country’s version of The Voice. She’s also released several albums and – brace yourself – she’s done voice work for Pokémon.

However, for many fans this will all mean nothing compared to her biggest work: playing Anna in the Finnish dub of Frozen. Here she is singing Let It Go in FIFTEEN languages.

When was Saara Aalto on The X Factor UK?

Aalto auditioned for the X Factor in 2016 and blew away the judges with her heartfelt cover of Sia’s Chandelier. In particular, Nicole Scherzinger was very impressed, saying “my arse wants to clap for you”.

She sailed through to Boot Camp but was knocked out of the competition during the Six Chair Challenge when Sharon Osbourne failed to select her. However, Nicole Scherzinger chose her as Osbourne’s Wildcard act and Aalto made it through Judges’ Houses to the live shows.

After a series of stunning performances, the Finnish singer found herself in the Grand Final, where she got the chance to duet with Adam Lambert on a Queen classic.

However, victory wasn’t to be. Matt Terry took the X Factor 2016 crown instead.

What is Finland’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

Finland’s Eurovision song has yet to be chosen but Aalto has been sharing the potential options online.

The first is called Monsters and is taken from her international debut album. Aalto co-wrote the track with Joy Deb, Linnea Deb and Ki Fitzgerald.

The second song is called Domino.

The third and final song is called Queens.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018