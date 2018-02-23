Viewers divided over “slow” start to James Norton’s McMafia

Many fans on Twitter defended the perceived "turgid" start as build-up

BBC drama McMafia kicked-off last night in the much-coveted New Year’s Day slot previously occupied by Sherlock – but some fans were left twiddling their thumbs, with many taking to Twitter to bemoan the show’s “slow” start.

The eight-episode series stars James Norton as a London-based investment banker attempting to escape his mafia family’s legacy of violence and crime.

“Is it just me or is McMafia surprisingly dull?” asked user @bergamotandbees on Twitter. “Maybe we’ve been too lucky with BBC dramas recently. There had to be a dud at some point”.

Check out some of the more scathing responses to McMafia below.

Well, won't be going back to #McMafia. Slow, dull and it's all men – the women are props; cardboard cutouts in flimsy dresses. Very disappointing. Was looking forward to that. — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) January 1, 2018

James Norton's portrayal is dreadful. More life and fright in a limp noodle. Weedy, girlish and bland, wooden delivery of lines and a rotten script to boot. Has exposed him more than helped. A practising actor only. We all need stand ins. #McMafia #BBC — Max Waltham (@MaxWaltham) January 1, 2018

Hands up if you've almost nodded off by now 😉

#McMafia — Tim Jones (@surfwagen) January 1, 2018

#McMafia Not bad. A little slow in places. The trailer for the next episode looked more action packed. — Tracy Davidson (@tracydavidson27) January 1, 2018

Don't watch #McMafia tonight. It's an arid bore, an empty vessel. — Paul Whitelaw (@paulwhitelaw) January 1, 2018

Mixed response to #McMafia to say the least. Slow, baffling and complex, stretching over many weeks. A bit like the MLS play-offs. — Gary Taphouse (@garytaphouse) January 1, 2018

#McMafia – is it me or is McMafia surprisingly dull? Maybe we've been too lucky with BBC drama lately. There had to be a dud at some point. James Norton is playing the repressed English gent to such an extent I'm amazed he's got a pulse. — Valerie (@bergamotandbees) January 1, 2018

We're dropping like flies here – only two of us left attempting to watch now. Mainly because the tweets are entertaining. #McMafia — Sarah Cure (@SarahCure09) January 1, 2018

However, after a chorus of moans kicked-off the dialogue online, there was an equally strong response from fans who were impressed by the first episode. These soothsayers assured the detractors that the perceived slow start was just “build up”, and that the show would surely get more exciting as it progresses.

#McMafia Things that give all their 'flash-bang-wallop' from the outset usually fizzle out, quickly. Measured, thoughtful, well written & well acted. I'm in. — Alastair Stewart (@alstewitn) January 1, 2018

#McMafia – slow start but totally worth it by the end — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) January 1, 2018

I see people moaning that #McMafia is slow…

The Wire, one of the greatest shows ever is a massive slow burner. It's often better that way. Give it a chance, get to know the characters — Dave Richards (@daveymufc88) January 1, 2018

strange the amount of tweeting about `waiting for it to get interesting`. Just stick to TOWIE if you cant handle anything involving an actual plot or some basic thought. #mcmafia — Anto1 (@antant1986) January 1, 2018

Its got 8 episodes, they not going to show all the drama in the first episode, stop moaning people #McMafia — Alex (@AlexPaterson0) January 1, 2018

Has the attention span of the public become so lacking that build up is now called “boring”? SMH #McMafia — Jamie Summers (@jamiesummersbks) January 1, 2018

Loving #McMafia Norton is all kinds of good. — Tom Davis (@BigTomD) January 1, 2018

It’s well worth it. Best show of the year so far. BBC1, 9pm, tonight and tomorrow. #McMafia https://t.co/0qt52sxMna — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) January 1, 2018

Perhaps if people stopped tweeting about how they don’t understand it and actually watched it, they wouldn’t be saying it’s rubbish #McMafia pic.twitter.com/qP2miduBnn — Tracey (@pinklady40s) January 1, 2018

McMafia starts on AMC at 10/9c on Monday February 26