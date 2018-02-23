Accessibility Links

Six Nations 2018: what time is Scotland v England on TV?

Six Nations 2018: what time is Scotland v England on TV?

Date, channel and kick-off time for the crunch Six Nations fixture – find out how to watch on BBC and ITV

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images, JG)

Scotland v England is once again a devil of a game to call after the Scots’ confidence-boosting win against France two weeks ago.

England, despite, winning against Wales, did not score a single point in the final 60 minutes of rugby that day. Have Scotland picked up any pointers in how to blunt the English attack?

Unbeaten England are of course still favourites, although playing in Edinburgh could level the playing field: all it takes is a whisper of an opportunity for Murrayfield to break into a roar.

What time is Scotland v England on TV?

Coverage starts at 4pm live on BBC1. Kick-off is at 4.45pm.

Where else can I follow the match?

Listen on Radio 5 Live from 4.45pm.

(Getty, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

