Meet the cast of Silent Witness

TV's top forensics team is back – find out more about Emilia Fox, Liz Carr, David Caves, Richard Lintern and the rest of the gang

Want to know more about the Silent Witness cast and characters? Check out our latest detective work below…

Main cast

Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox)

Dr Nikki Alexander was brought up in South Africa but, after her parents’ death, chose to stay in England. Nikki imposed herself on the team rather abruptly, but was quick in showing her determination and skills. Now a main character, she is curious, proficient and tenacious; a force to be reckoned with. Although after last series saw her buried alive in Mexico, she’s been taking some time away from the lab to come to terms with the trauma she suffered.

Emilia Fox was born in a family of successful actors and was destined to shine. She appeared in award-winning film The Pianist, and performed in many stage productions such as Rapture, Blister and Burn. More recently she’s featured in BBC productions The Casual Vacancy, The Secrets, James Corden comedy The Wrong Mans and new Sky drama Delicious opposite Dawn French.

Outside of acting work, Fox also took part in the BBC’s genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are?

Jack Hodgson (David Caves)

Jack is impulsive, clever, confident and the lead forensic scientist. When he isn’t solving impossible murder cases, Jack trains as a cage fighter. But what of his relationship with Nikki? After his mad dash to rescue his colleague – who was buried alive in Mexico – the relationship between the pair is frosty, at least on Jack’s part.

David Caves has played in various historical films and plays. From Ironclad 2 set in the 13th century to the Royal Shakespeare Company’s The Taming of The Shrew. He joined Silent Witness in 2013.

Dr Thomas Chamberlain (Richard Lintern)

Unlike Jack, Thomas is a cool and level-headed guy. He always thinks before he acts and is known for his irresistible charm. He is now the leader of the Lyell Centre, the forensic science institute.

Actor Richard Lintern appeared in BBC4 period drama Spies of Warsaw alongside David Tennant. Before that he played a key role in cult BBC2 drama The Shadow Line. He also narrated the BAFTA-winning documentary Between Life and Death, and, believe it or not, was the voice behind this David Beckham’s razor advert. Smooth tones. The Crown viewers might recognise him as the man who played Stephen Ward in episode Mystery Man.

Clarissa Mullery (Liz Carr)

Clarissa is a mysterious yet resourceful and efficient member of the team. She is Jack’s right hand woman, and everyone’s reference in times of need due to her encyclopaedic knowledge in forensic breakthroughs.

Liz Carr is an actress, stand up comedian, broadcaster and disability rights activist, who has been a regular in Silent Witness since 2012. She presented the BBC Ouch! podcast for seven years until 2013, and fronted incisive BBC World Service documentary When Assisted Death Is Legal.

Silent Witness episodes 9 & 10 guest stars

Chief Inspector Cooke (played by Neil Stuke)

Zoe McMorris (played by Natasha Little)

Jackie McMorris (played by Tanya Franks)

Mrs Kennedy (played by Lin Blakley)

Vernon Rye (played by Steve Evets)

Mel McMorris (played by Grace Hogg-Robinson)

DI Baker (played by Alex Price)

DI Gibbs (played by T’Nia Miller)

Max Thorndyke (played by Daniel Weyman)

Matt Garcia (played by Michael Landes)

Andy McMorris (played by Simon Bond)

Martin McMorris (played by Douglas Fielding)

Stevie McMorris (played by Augusta Woods)

Silent Witness airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC1