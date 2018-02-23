Holly Willoughby hits out at press in scathing #TimesUp post

The TV presenter has accused paparazzi of trying to "get photos up our skirts"

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has slammed photographers at the Brit awards for holding their cameras low while taking pictures of women getting out of cars in an attempt to “get photos up our skirts”.

Sharing a collage of paparazzi photos of herself, Louise Redknapp, Rita Ora and Abbey Clancy on Instagram, the TV personality cited the publication of the pictures as evidence that the #Time’sUp movement only goes so far.

“At the beginning of the night we held white roses and walked down a red carpet full of the hope and pride that comes with the #timesup campaign,’ she wrote, referencing the decision for men and women to carry roses as a symbol of equality.

“At the end of the night, cameras were held low to get a photo up our skirts… times apparently up on #timesup.”

This comes days after 190 women, including Emma Watson, Jodie Whittaker and Pearl Mackie, signed an open letter calling for an end to abuse and inequality in the acting industry and beyond.

At the Brit Awards, as at the Grammy’s in January, many women – and some men – carried white roses on the red carpet in support of the movement against gender inequality and sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.