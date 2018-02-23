Female stars “dare to bare” for charity in new series of The Real Full Monty

Coleen Nolan, Michelle Heaton, Victoria Derbyshire and others will get their kit off to raise awareness of breast cancer

Following on from celeb strip-fest The Real Full Monty, which saw stars like Wayne Sleep and Harry Judd get their kit off in the name of charity, eight female celebrities are now getting ready to do the same for a follow-up series called The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night.

The “sister” commission will run alongside the male version of the series on ITV this spring, and will see celebrities including TV presenter Coleen Nolan, broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, Emmerdale actress Sally Dexter, reality TV star Megan McKenna, former Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton, actress Helen Lederer, TV legend Ruth Madoc and presenter Sarah-Jane Crawford create a “show-stopping performance” designed to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Along the way, the group will apparently “learn to love their bodies and dare to bare for a good cause,” as well as visiting Paris’s legendary Moulin Rouge to get some inspiration, before a performance timed to coincide with the iconic “Calendar Girls” nude Womens’ Institute Calendar that raised money for cancer research 20 years ago (a story later adapted into a hit film starring Helen Mirren).

“The boys were so amazing last year and I loved watching the show from home, so I can’t quite believe I’ll be taking part myself this time with a group of fabulous ladies who, like me, have all been touched by the shadows cancer casts over us,” Coleen Nolan said in a statement.

“Although I’m terrified about what I’ve let myself in for, considering I won’t even wear a bikini on the beach let alone get my kit off in front of 2,500 people and millions at home, but getting women to talk about breast cancer checks is way more important than any body hang-ups or nerves I’ve got.

“We are determined to give the audience a show they will never forget and hopefully raise awareness that could help save lives.”

Meanwhile, in the already-confirmed return of the Real Full Monty the boy’s side will see Alexander Armstrong rope in TOWIE star James ‘Arg’ Argent, presenter Jeff Brazier, The Wanted’s Tom Parker, Eastenders actor John Partridge, ex-Arsenal footballer John Hartson and retired England Rugby International Ugo Monye to prepare their own performance to raise awareness for prostate cancer, with last year’s TV broadcast inspiring so many to read up on the subject it crashed Prostate Cancer UK’s website.

Fingers crossed the new Ladies’ Night edition can have a similarly positive effect.