Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
BBC licence fee to increase from April

BBC licence fee to increase from April

But it will only be a small change, in line with inflation

The BBC headquarters at New Broadcasting House (Getty, HF)

The cost of the annual TV and radio licence fee will rise this April, from £147 to £150.50.

Advertisement

The increase of 2.23 % is in line with inflation, and will mean that access to all of the BBC’s TV channels, radio stations, websites and apps (including BBC iPlayer) will now cost the equivalent of £2.89 a week or £12.54 a month per household.

The change comes as a result of a Government decision in 2016 that the licence fee would rise in line with inflation for five years from the 1st April 2017. Prior to last year, it had not increased since 2010.

In the release announcing the change, the BBC also claims that last year 95% of the Corporation’s “controllable spend” went on content for audiences and the delivery of that content, with just 5% used to pay for the organisation’s running costs.

In a new graphic, the Corporation also says the value for money of the licence fee has increased over the last quarter century, with more services now available for less money (adjusted for inflation) annually.

TV licence holders will be reminded of the new cost next time their licence is due for renewal, while those buying or renewing a licence after 1st April will pay the new fee. With that in mind, it’s a good idea to renew your licence fee before April to keep the lower rate for a bit longer.

Advertisement

The lower rate will also apply to those who pay their licence fee in instalments, assuming the monthly or weekly payment plan started before 1st April.

Tags

You might like

WHISTLER CREEKSIDE, CANADA - FEBRUARY 20: (FRANCE OUT) Lindsey Vonn of the USA skis and wins the bronze medal during the Women's Alpine Skiing Super-G on Day 9 of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympic Games on February 20, 2010 in Whistler Creekside, Canada. (Photo by Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

How to watch the Winter Olympics 2018 live on TV: full BBC and Eurosport coverage guide

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones, France's Guilhem Guirado, England's Dylan Hartley, Ireland's Rory Best, Scotland's John Barclay and Italy's Sergio Parisse pose with the trophy during the 6 Nations Launch event in west London (Getty, JG)

Six Nations 2018 full fixture list and TV schedule

Youtube screengrabs, TL

Long read 10 secrets about movie trailers – from the people who make them

BBC, TL

63 behind the scenes facts you didn’t know about Call the Midwife

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more