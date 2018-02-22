How to watch the Callum Smith vs Nieky Holzken fight on TV and what channel is it on?

Callum Smith will go head to head with Nieky Holzken after Jürgen Brähmer had to pull out due to injury. The fight will take place at the Arena Nürnberger Versicherung on Saturday 24th February 2018

The winner of this much-publicised World Boxing Super Series semi-final will fight George Groves in the final, following Groves’ successful win against Chris Eubank Jr in last weekend semi-final.

Liverpool-based Callum Smith, 27, is currently unbeaten in his 23 professional fights, having claimed 22 victories in Great Britain and 1 in the United States.

Nieky Holzken, 34, has been announced as the replacment fighter to face Smith, after former WBO light heavyweight champion Braehmer had to pull out due to injury.

Dutch fighter Holzken is a former kick boxer who turned his hands to to boxing in 2013. Since then he has won all 13 of his professional bouts, 10 from knock out.

Are there still tickets available for the fight?

Tickets are on sale for the Smith v Holzken fight at the Arena Nürnberger Versicherung – see availability here.

What TV channel is the Callum Smith vs Nieky Holzken fight on?

The fight will be shown on ITV Box Office, the channel’s pay-per-view service, on February 24th with the bout getting underway at around 10pm UK time.

How can I watch and stream the World Boxing Super Series semi-final?

ITV holds the rights to the World Boxing Super Series and you can watch the action live through ITV Box office and TVPlayer for £9.95 – order the fight here.

You can get 50% off a TVPlayer Plus subscription for the first 4 months by using the code RTBOXOFFICE at the point of checkout.

Its advised by ITV Box Office to book the pay-per-view fight as early as possible to avoid delays.