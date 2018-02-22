Everything you need to know about the return of the detective drama set on the Scottish archipelago

What time is Shetland on TV?

The fourth series of the detective drama continues 9pm Wednesday 28th February, BBC1. The drama won’t air in its usual Tuesday 9pm slot as BBC1 is broadcasting the FA Cup Fifth Round football replay between Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday.

What can I expect from the next episode?

Shetland tiptoes quietly into proper Nordic noir territory when detective Tosh takes a trip to Bergen in Norway as part of the investigation into the murder of a journalist.

The Big Bad Energy Company cover-up of an accident on an oil rig is uppermost in Tosh’s mind, as there are rumours that the victim was about to write an exposé. But the inquiry takes off in a wholly unexpected direction when Tosh, and her charming Norwegian detective minder/colleague, dig a little deeper. The change of scenery doesn’t necessarily do everyone any good, even though Tosh’s trip involves a visit to a delightful cabin by a woodland lake. And not everyone is pleased to see her.

Back on Shetland, Tommy Malone, restless former prisoner and a man jailed for a crime he didn’t commit, is sending ripples of fury and trembling disquiet through the community.

Review by Alison Graham

Who’s in the cast?

Here’s characters and actors to look out for…

DI Jimmy Perez Douglas Henshall

DS Alison `Tosh’ McIntosh Alison O’Donnell

DC Sandy Wilson Steven Robertson

Duncan Hunter Mark Bonnar

Rhona Kelly Julie Graham