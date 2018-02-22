Accessibility Links

What time is Civilisations on TV?

Everything you need to know about the epic new BBC arts documentary series

Inspired by Kenneth Clark’s ground-breaking BBC series from 1969, BBC2’s nine-part series Civilisations plans to introduce a new generation to great masterworks of beauty and ingenuity.

When is Civilisations on TV?

The series will start 9pm, Thursday 1st March on BBC2

Can I watch the boxset online?

Yes, the BBC plans to release all episode on BBC iPlayer after the first is broadcast.

What can we expect from the first episode?

You can’t fault the ambition. BBC director-general Tony Hall’s plan to remake the greatest of all arts programmes has taken four years to reach the screen. Kenneth Clark’s 1969 Civilisation has itself become a sort of cave painting on the walls of TV history: it defined the sweeping, landmark series. How do you follow that?

Simon Schama accepts the challenge, and his approach is firmly in the Clark tradition. Later, Mary Beard and David Olusoga will offer other angles, but Schama kicks the project off, declaring: “We are the art-making animal and this is what we have made!” Then he’s off around the world, to wow us with the wonders of Petra, Minoan Crete, the Mayans and more.

It’s old-school TV: grand visuals and ringing phrases. In the blur, look out for a tiny agate stone from 1450 BC, carved with a battle scene. It’s exquisite and, like the programme as a whole, it makes you think.

Review by David Butcher

Who are the presenters?

Rather than being fronted by one Kenneth Clark, three TV historians will work on the new series: Simon Schama, Mary Beard and David Olusoga.

Where can I watch the original Civilisation series?

All 13 episodes of Kenneth Clark’s 1969 show is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

