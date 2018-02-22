What time is American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace on TV?

Everything you need to know about the TV retelling of the fashion designer murder

When is American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace on TV?

The new series telling the story of the fashion designer’s murder is on 9pm, Wednesday 28th February, BBC2.

What can we expect from the first episode?

Journalist Maureen Orth did a brilliant job of reporting the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace by the fantasist Andrew Cunanan in July 1997. She later wrote a book about the so-called “spree killings” (Versace was not Cunanan’s only victim), which forms the backbone of author and scriptwriter (London Spy) Tom Rob Smith’s dramatised account of a bizarre and riveting story.

The central mystery – did Versace ever meet Cunanan, something always denied by the designer’s family – is neatly dealt with, as are the shifts in time between the murder and the events that led to Cunanan’s supposed friendship with Versace.

Unlike the first series of American Crime Story, about the OJ Simpson case, there was never a trial, so we don’t become involved in the judicial system, just the manhunt after Cunanan goes on the run. But it’s as bitingly sharp and the attack and its aftermath are portrayed in unforgiving detail.

Review by Alison Graham

Who’s in the cast?

Here are the cast and characters to look out for…

Gianni Versace Edgar Ramirez

Andrew Cunanan Darren Criss

Antonio D’Amico Ricky Martin

Donatella Versace Penélope Cruz

Elizabeth Cote Annaleigh Ashford