How to appear on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Everything you need to know about how to be on the ITV show – or nominating someone you know for a surprise appearance!

If you’ve always fancied joining in on the fun on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, here’s how…

Can I appear on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Yes! You can nominate yourself to appear on Saturday Night Takeaway – or choose someone else as a surprise – by clicking on this link. Remember, if you want to nominate someone else, you have to keep it secret. That is, after all, part of the fun…

How do I apply to be on Saturday Night Takeaway?

The entry form requires as much detail as possible, so ITV can get to know all about you or the person you’re nominating – the more you can tell them the better.

ITV will ask you to also upload some recent photos, and if possible videos, at the end of the form.

Is anyone eligible?

The person filling in the form must be at least 18 years old, but the nominee can be any age from 6 upwards.