Everything you need to know about series 14 of the cooking competition

What time is Masterchef 2018 on TV?

Series 14 of the show starts Monday 26th February, 9pm on BBC1.

Advertisement

The show continues on Thursday 1st March at 8pm, BBC1 and Friday 2nd March at 7.30pm, BBC1.

This year, the competition is 14 episodes long.

John and Gregg are on the search for the next #MasterChefUK champion 🔥 Monday 26th February. @BBCOne. Let's cook 🍴 pic.twitter.com/vVpncFmcS6 — MasterChef UK 🍴 (@MasterChefUK) February 15, 2018

What can we expect from the first episode?

When will these amateur cooks learn not to over-complicate their dishes, and make sure they can finish them in time? Once again the six contestants serve up weird ingredient combinations (if you’re being polite you could say interesting or eclectic), which don’t always work. Several are very rushed, and for some reason one cook is obsessed with putting a dollop of purple purée on his plate.

“We’re either going to be bowled over or bowled out,” jokes John Torode, who seems to think it’s dress-down Friday, as he’s wearing a T-shirt and cardi. At least Gregg Wallace rises to the occasion with his smart waistcoat.

Among the guest judges is last year’s winner Saliha Mahmood Ahmed, so pity the poor contestant who’s decided to serve curry, a dish that Mahmood Ahmed knows a thing or two about. One of the contestants really impresses, though: “Knocked it out the park”, “Look at the skills on show!” are among the comments.

Review by Jane Rackham

Who are the presenters?

Advertisement

As always, celebrity chef John Torode and mango-loving foodie entrepreneur Gregg Wallace will host.