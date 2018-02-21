What time is Marcella on tv?

Everything you need to know about the return of the Anna Friel drama

When is Marcella on TV?

The second series of the detective drama continues Monday 26th February, 9pm on ITV

What can I expect from the first episode?

London’s surliest, charmless and most confrontational detective, Marcella Backland (Anna Friel), sees a psychiatrist after last week’s meltdown (she goes into fugue states, becomes violent and then forgets what’s happened. Just what you want in a police officer).

He tells her she must “access [her] memories” – “You are going to have to try to go back.” Which she does, to a horribly sad episode that, we are led to believe, set the pattern for her behaviour.

As apocalyptic thunderstorms hammer, and rain pounds the streets, the wailing, shrieking, groaning soundtrack points us towards all manner of horrors in television’s most aggressively miserable drama as a serial killer/sadist tortures his latest young victim.

Review by Alison Graham

Who’s in the cast?

Here are the actors and characters to look out for…

Marcella Backland Anna Friel (from Pushing Daisies)

DI Rav Sangha Ray Panthaki (from EastEnders)

You can find a full guide to the show’s cast and characters here.