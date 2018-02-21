Everything you need to know about the new thriller with Carey Mulligan, John Simm and Billie Piper

What time is Collateral on TV?

David Hare’s drama continues Monday 26th February, 9pm on BBC2.

Advertisement

What can we expect in the first episode?

The plot elements in this thriller are hooking up and knitting together in satisfying – but also, it must be said, disturbing – ways. We get a clearer idea tonight of why Army captain Sandrine might have committed the murder. But for now she is trying to cope with the shocking assault by her senior officer – Jeany Spark conveys her cold, suppressed fury well.

We also discover who sits at the centre of the web of wrongs. That posh Pimlico travel agent calls a meeting with the rest of his people-smuggling ring and tells them, “Human transport is the gift that goes on giving…”

So what role did flaky rich girl Karen (Billie Piper) play in all this? And does the murdered migrant’s sister know more than she’s saying? Calmly, DI Kip Glaspie – a quietly superb Carey Mulligan – picks up the pieces.

Review by David Butcher

Advertisement

Who’s in the cast?

The drama stars Carey Mulligan (as DI Kip Glaspie), John Simm (David Mars), Nicola Walker (Jane Oliver) and Billie Piper (Karen Mars). You can find a full guide to the cast and characters here.