Dancing on Ice scores: who came top of the leaderboard this week?

We reveal what scores the judges gave the Dancing on Ice celebrities each Sunday night

Twelve celebrities started their Dancing on Ice journey, but there can only be one winner.

Although gaining viewers’ votes is half the battle, the celebrity skaters also have to impress Jason Gardiner, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the ice panel if they want to avoid the skate-off and stay in the competition.

But who topped the judges’ leaderboard each week and who was left languishing at the bottom?

Here are the scoreboards from each week:

Week 7

1. Jake Quickenden and Vanessa Bauer – 36

2. Max Evans and Ale Izquierdo – 32

= 3. Alex Beresford and Brianne Delcourt – 30

= 3. Kem Cetinay and Alex Murphy – 30

5. Brooke Vincent and Matej Silecky – 29.5

6. Donna Air and Mark Hanretty – 26

7. Antony Cotton and Brandee Malto – 18

Week 6

1. Jake Quickenden and Vanessa Bauer – 33.5

2. Alex Beresford and Brianne Delcourt – 29.5

3. Kem Cetinay and Alex Murphy – 29.0

3. Max Evans and Ale Izquierdo – 29.0

5. Donna Air and Mark Hanretty – 25.5

6. Antony Cotton and Brandee Malto – 21.0

6. Brooke Vincent and Matej Silecky – 21.0

8. Lemar and Melody Le Moal – 20.0

Week 5 – Cheryl Baker was eliminated

1. Jake Quickenden and Vanessa Bauer – 33.5

2. Kem Cetinay and Alex Murphy – 29.5

3. Max Evans and Ale Izquierdo – 26.0

4. Donna Air and Mark Hanretty – 25.5

5. Alex Beresford and Brianne Delcourt – 21.5

6. Lemar and Melody Le Moal – 20.5

7. Cheryl Baker and Daniel Whiston – 19.0

7. Antony Cotton and Brandee Malto – 19.0

7. Brooke Vincent and Matej Silecky – 19.0

Week 4 – Perri Shakes-Drayton was eliminated

1. Jake Quickenden and Vanessa Bauer – 27.5

1. Kem Cetinay and Alex Murphy – 27.5

3. Donna Air and Mark Hanretty – 23.5

4. Max Evans and Ale Izquierdo – 22.5

4. Alex Beresford and Brianne Delcourt – 22.5

7. Antony Cotton and Brandee Malto – 20.0

8. Perri Shakes-Drayton and Hamish Gaman – 19.5

9. Lemar and Melody Le Moal – 19.0

10. Brooke Vincent and Matej Silecky – 17.5

11. Cheryl Baker and Daniel Whiston – 16.0

Week 3 – Disco Week – Stephanie Waring was eliminated

1. Jake Quickenden and Vanessa Bauer – 27.5

2. Kem Cetinay and Alex Murphy – 23.5

2. Donna Air and Mark Hanretty – 23.5

3. Perri Shakes-Drayton and Hamish Gaman – 20.5

3. Alex Beresford and Brianne Delcourt – 20.5

6. Max Evans and Ale Izquierdo – 19.0

7. Stephanie Waring and Sylvain Longchambon – 17.5

8. Lemar and Melody Le Moal – 16.5

8. Brooke Vincent and Matej Silecky – 16.5

10. Antony Cotton and Brandee Malto – 15.5

11. Cheryl Baker and Daniel Whiston – 14.0

1. Max Evans and Ale Izquierdo – 21.5

2. Alex Beresford and Brianne Delcourt – 19.5

3. Donna Air and Mark Hanretty – 17.5

4. Lemar and Melody Le Moal – 15.0

5. Brooke Vincent and Matej Silecky – 13.0

6. Cheryl Baker and Daniel Whiston – 11.5

Week 1 – no elimination

1. Jake Quickenden and Vanessa Bauer – 20.5

2. Kem Cetinay and Alex Murphy – 20.5

3. Perri Shakes-Drayton and Hamish Gaman – 20.0

4. Antony Cotton and Brandee Malto – 15.5

5. Stephanie Waring and Sylvain Longchambon – 14.5

6. Candice Brown and Matt Evers – 13.0

