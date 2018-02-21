Accessibility Links

Muggy Mike storms out of Celebs Go Dating party – and viewers are NOT impressed

He’s mugged himself right off, there…

Mike Thalassitis, Celebs Go Dating (C4, EH)

Mike Thalassitis – or “Muggy Mike” as he is more commonly known – has lived up to his name on Celebs Go Dating.

The former Love Islander stormed out of a party on the E4 dating show on Tuesday night, after going on a rant about how he didn’t fancy anyone at the event.

Muggy Mike took his frustration out on the show’s relationship advisers, Lady Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman, who he accused of “failing” him.

“There’s nothing here for me,” he whined.

Nadia wasn’t having any of this. “You can’t just walk around here and say, ‘I’m done, done done,’” she said. “Do you understand how juvenile it sounds?”

Mike admitted: “I’m a kid then, I’m a big kid. I feel like you are failing me.”

To which Eden countered: “No, you are failing us.”

Mike then stormed off, which led to Nadia calling him a “petulant child”.

Oh dear.

It’s fair to say most of Twitter thought Mike made a muggy move, there…

Celebs Go Dating

Mike Thalassitis, Celebs Go Dating (C4, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

