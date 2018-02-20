Viewers were confused by Marcella’s plot – and her unusual walk

Marcella lead Anna Friel had to (awkwardly) step in on Twitter to assure fans about her stride

Last night saw the much-anticipated return of ITV’s Marcella and Anna Friel as the tormented titular detective sergeant. But was Friel back on form as the angry copper investigated the strange case of a child found dead inside a wall?

According to Twitter, absolutely.

Great to see the magnificent @annafriel back on screens tonight in the brilliant #Marcella — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) February 19, 2018

Yes yes yes @annafriel that opening baseline means I am glued to my TV AGAIN for the next few weeks at 9pm on a Monday🙌 what a cracking start to series 2 👊 #getin #Marcella — Marie-ClaireGiddings (@dollydinkums) February 19, 2018

But there was a slight problem: the opener contained a lot of references to the show’s first series, which first aired in August 2016. And unsurprisingly, details of that were a bit hazy.

I’m honestly like so confused as to what is going on??? I mean probably doesn’t help I can’t reeeeally recall last series very well buT #Marcella — */.poppy.* (@pxpsicle_) February 19, 2018

Why is it flitting from scene to scene? I can’t keep up! I’m so confused as to what the hell is actually happening. #Marcella 🤷🏼‍♀️ — LJED90 (@LiamJEDonbavand) February 19, 2018

Not sure about ITV’s saying it’s a gripping new series of #Marcella more like totally confused and #WTF happened in the first series? — Chris Canty Photo (@ChrisCantyPhoto) February 19, 2018

I don't think I have ever been so confused 😂😂 #Marcella — Jodie Larkman (@JodieLarkman) February 19, 2018

However, a much larger mystery emerged in the form of Marcella’s new walk – a strange strut that certainly didn’t go unnoticed by viewers…

Did #Marcella ride into town on horseback ? What’s with the mad walk 😳 Looks like she’s carrying a couple of carpets under her arms whilst dressed as an extra from The Walton’s. — Martin Johnson (@martinjohnson81) February 19, 2018

Has she been asked to walk like that??? #Marcella — Evelyn Obahor (@evelynobahor) February 19, 2018

Marcellas walk…wtf is that about 🤣🤔 #Marcella — Laura Rowe (@PearsonLpearson) February 19, 2018

In fact, so many users commented about the character’s bizarre gait that Anna Friel herself answered fans’ concerns…

Marcella has her own walk.. that’s all I can say — Anna Friel (@annafriel) February 19, 2018

I will admit to an unusual gate….yet Marcella walks like Marcella not anna! Xxx — Anna Friel (@annafriel) February 19, 2018

Some characters have a funny walk.. Marcella is one of those. I self conscious. Has no time and too many troubles to care what people think! X — Anna Friel (@annafriel) February 20, 2018

However, Friel couldn’t reposnd to the sound problems viewers experienced, with many turning on the subtitles…

#Marcella The sound is appalling. Subtitles now on. — STEPHEN HUGHES (@PONCIAUSPURS) February 19, 2018

Seriously @ITV my volume is so high, I'm watching in HD, my subtitles are on and I still cannot hear what's going on! #marcella 8 weeks of poor sound?? Sort it out!! — Belle (@hkp074) February 19, 2018

@ITV Assume sound engineer/editor for #marcella was a 15 y/o on work experience with damaged hearing. Dialogue too low. Sound effects and music too high. #stupidity #incompetent #ruinedenjoyment — Carl Hudson (@carldhudson) February 19, 2018

Speaking too quiet and music too loud !!!! Who mixed the sound ??????#Marcella — R Pittaway (@pitabread15) February 19, 2018

We’ll have to wait until next week to see if the sound mixers find their stride – hopefully one that doesn’t take after Marcella herself.

Marcella returns 9pm Monday, ITV