Viewers were confused by Marcella’s plot – and her unusual walk

Marcella lead Anna Friel had to (awkwardly) step in on Twitter to assure fans about her stride

ITV, Twitter, TL

Last night saw the much-anticipated return of ITV’s Marcella and Anna Friel as the tormented titular detective sergeant. But was Friel back on form as the angry copper investigated the strange case of a child found dead inside a wall?

According to Twitter, absolutely.

But there was a slight problem: the opener contained a lot of references to the show’s first series, which first aired in August 2016. And unsurprisingly, details of that were a bit hazy.

However, a much larger mystery emerged in the form of Marcella’s new walk – a strange strut that certainly didn’t go unnoticed by viewers…

In fact, so many users commented about the character’s bizarre gait that Anna Friel herself answered fans’ concerns…

However, Friel couldn’t reposnd to the sound problems viewers experienced, with many turning on the subtitles…

We’ll have to wait until next week to see if the sound mixers find their stride – hopefully one that doesn’t take after Marcella herself.

Marcella returns 9pm Monday, ITV

Tags

All about Marcella

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

