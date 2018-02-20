Meet Sydney Devereaux the latest girl heading into Survival of the Fittest

Everything you need to know about the Casino croupier who has her eyes on Warren

Lottie James may have left the Lodge on Monday night, but there’s a new girl joining the South African battle of the sexes: Sydney Devereaux.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the incoming “flirtatious” contestant…

Name: Sydney Devereaux (obviously)

Age: 24

From: Essex

Occupation: Casino croupier (one of the people who runs the casino games)

Instagram: @sydneydevereaux_

Full and completely non-circular argument as to why girls are the best team to join: “I’m going to say Girls are the stronger sex because obviously I am a Girl and we are amazing.”

Biggest weakness: “Insects”

Most likely to get with: Warren. “Romantically so far, if anything was to happen it would be with Warren […] Personality-wise I like Warren because he is soft but manly and caring and really genuine. I think Callum has great banter, he makes me laugh. Someone like Callum or Tristan I would get along with very well because they are boisterous.”

Advertisement

Survival of the fittest continues on tonight at 9pm on ITV2