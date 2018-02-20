Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Meet Sydney Devereaux the latest girl heading into Survival of the Fittest

Meet Sydney Devereaux the latest girl heading into Survival of the Fittest

Everything you need to know about the Casino croupier who has her eyes on Warren

From ITV Studios Survival Of The Fittest on ITV2 Pictured: Sydney Devereaux. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk. For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 ITV, TL

Lottie James may have left the Lodge on Monday night, but there’s a new girl joining the South African battle of the sexes: Sydney Devereaux.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the incoming “flirtatious” contestant…

Name: Sydney Devereaux (obviously)

Age: 24

From: Essex

Occupation: Casino croupier (one of the people who runs the casino games)

Instagram: @sydneydevereaux_

Full and completely non-circular argument as to why girls are the best team to join: “I’m going to say Girls are the stronger sex because obviously I am a Girl and we are amazing.”

Biggest weakness: “Insects”

Most likely to get with: Warren. “Romantically so far, if anything was to happen it would be with Warren […] Personality-wise I like Warren because he is soft but manly and caring and really genuine. I think Callum has great banter, he makes me laugh. Someone like Callum or Tristan I would get along with very well because they are boisterous.”

Advertisement

Survival of the fittest continues on tonight at 9pm on ITV2

Tags

All about Survival of the Fittest

From ITV Studios Survival Of The Fittest on ITV2 Pictured: Sydney Devereaux. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk. For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 ITV, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Sam Dewhurst in Survival of the Fittest, ITV Pictures, SL

Meet Sam Dewhurst – Georgie Clarke’s replacement on Survival of the Fittest

Survival of the Fittest

Where is Survival of the Fittest filmed?

Survival of the Fittest

Who left Survival of the Fittest? Full list of eliminated contestants

2018 Entertainment TV

2018 entertainment and reality TV at a glance

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more