Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Coronation Street: Zeedan makes a move on Leanne!

Coronation Street: Zeedan makes a move on Leanne!

But is the advance a welcome one?

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 20th February 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 20th February 2018 Coronation Street - Ep 9393 Friday 2nd March 2018 - 1st Ep Zeedan Nazir [QASIM AHKTAR] confides in Leanne Tilsley [JANE DANSON] that he still loves Rana, Leanne tells him he will find love again and seeing how upset he is agrees to stay for dinner. Concerned that Zeedan is continuing to drink she is shocked when he makes a pass at her! Photographer - David Crook Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Leanne’s efforts to help a drunken Zeedan in next week’s Coronation Street look set to backfire after he makes a pass at her!

Advertisement

In the run-up to the shock kiss, Zeedan will be seeing telling Leanne that he still loves Rana, despite her having cheated on him with Kate.

Leanne tells Zee that he will find love again and – seeing how upset he is – agrees to stay for dinner. But Leanne will get more than she bargained for when Zeedan hits the bottle before moving in for an impromptu snog.

After he makes the unwelcome advance, Zee ends up chasing after a fleeing Leanne as he tries to apologise for his actions – all the time being watched with interest by Kate.

02_03_CORO_LEANNE_ZEEDAN_02

But when Kate later relays what she’s witnessed to Rana, she’s surprised when Rana tells her that she’s not surprised Zeedan is showing interest in other women as their marriage is purely a financial arrangement.

02_03_CORO_LEANNE_ZEEDAN_04

Kate and Rana then have a heart to heart and declare their love for each other, how will Zeedan react when he finds them together?

Advertisement

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below. And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 20th February 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 20th February 2018 Coronation Street - Ep 9391 Wednesday 28th February 2018 - 1st Ep PAST Bethany Platt [LUCY FALLON] tells Gail and Sarah she has resigned from the salon and is going back to lapdancing. Back at the club the new manager makes her wear a skimpy bikini but she refuses. Things get out of hand when a stag do get rowdy and hands on. Seeing the groom she has a flashback to Nathan and lashes out with a bottle. Photographer - Mark Bruce Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

EastEnders spoilers: Laurie Brett to return as Jane Beale for more episodes

imagenotavailable1

Fury, The Judge, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: this week’s cinema releases reviewed

imagenotavailable1

Films on TV tonight, Tuesday 29 May

118078

Muggle mortgage Harry Potter’s Privet Drive house is up for sale

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more