Collateral criticised for being “too PC” – and for showing violence against women

Some viewers have complained that the BBC drama is full of "PC stereotypes"

While Billie Piper’s pizza mistreatment got Collateral’s audience talking last week, the most recent episode of the BBC drama sparked serious discussions about the portrayal of women on TV.

That’s because last night’s instalment saw Sandrine Shaw (Jeany Spark) facing harassment from her army boss Major Tim Dyson (Robert Portal) – a man who went on to blackmail her for sex.

And some viewers at home saw this turn as not only a cliché, but a harmful depiction of women…

So bored of seeing women physically and sexually abused in the name of drama. That's it for me, #Collateral. — Jojo Moyes (@jojomoyes) February 19, 2018

Looking forward to "gritty" drama that doesn't need to include sexual violence towards women. God's sake. #Collateral — Rhiannon (@devon_rhi) February 19, 2018

Seeing meaningful change in how women are perceived & treated won’t happen while programme & film makers continue to use the abuse of women as “entertainment”

Really tired of this #collateral — Liz Falkingham Temple (@JournoLizF) February 19, 2018

Again. And again. Violence and sexually intimidating behaviour against women #Timesup #collateral Just poor writing. #Hare — Gill Wilkinson (@calebsmam) February 19, 2018

And the lingering shot of the naked woman who's just been assaulted in a story about a murder was a bit unnecessary too #Collateral pic.twitter.com/MVHzMOakGN — Ghosted G (@g_ghosted) February 19, 2018

Yet, at the same time, other viewers addressed what they saw as another – completely opposing – TV trope: political correctness. Referring to the show’s diverse cast and plot points relating to illegal immigration, sexual abuse, racism and classicism, Twitter users said the show was full of “PC stereotypes”…

How more stereotypically PC can you be? Illegal Immigration

LGBT

Hypocritical Church

Pregnant female whiteCop

Difficult black cop

Dodgy Labour MP

Establishment murderer Usual BBC tripe #Collateral — Diana Griffiths (@loudia) February 12, 2018

I’m delighted with the interracial lesbians in #Collateral & the pregnant police officer with black partner, Muslim workers & the highlighting of the plight of refugees, but why no gender fluids? — Folly Mooblemiss (@FollyMooblemiss) February 12, 2018

#collateral Anymore PC stereotypes that the BBC can stuff in to this ? — Kevin Saunders (@h8kes) February 12, 2018

Tries very hard to be edgy but BBC PC DNA all over it. Every victim group represented and very London. Losing interest. But lovely houses. #Collateral — Archie (@politico_aware) February 12, 2018

However, many didn’t see a problem, claiming David Hare’s drama was engaging in legitimate modern issues.

How dare the bbc have gay characters , asylum seekers, female vicars , a main character being Left Wing it just disgusting it’s politically correct ….ermmmm no it’s life ! #Collateral — Salfordmanda (@Salfordmanda) February 12, 2018

David Hare’s #Collateral is a hugely watchable state-of-the-nation thriller. Though bemused by the cries of ‘PC’ when TV engages with such relevant, contemporary issues and turns them into compelling drama pic.twitter.com/myMiTtSe9p — Robin Baker (@robinalexbaker) February 20, 2018

Overly pc? I didn't think that at all until I saw all the tweets. Damn you Twitter, don't ruin it!

Ps Loved it, roll on next week. #Collateral — Marieke Monk (@MariekeMonk) February 12, 2018

So, will the next episode court more PC controversy? Or will we go back to the good old days of unified anger about the quattro formaggio getting thrown on the floor? We can only hope.

Collateral is on Monday at 9pm on BBC2