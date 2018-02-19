What time is Marcella on tv?

Everything you need to know about the return of the Anna Friel drama

When is Marcella on TV?

The second series of the detective drama starts Monday 19th February, 9pm on ITV

What can I expect from the first episode?

Two years after the first series, tormented detective sergeant Marcella Backland returns for another eight episodes of roaringly bonkers London noir.

As the capital’s high-rises pierce hard sunsets, Marcella (Anna Friel) is called to a murder scene. A builder has found a human ear, which leads to the discovery of a desiccated body surrounded by toys in a wall cavity.

Of course Marcella – and her son – knew the victim, whose mum blames both of them for her boy’s murder. So clearly Marcella’s the right person to be part of the murder squad. (No she isn’t.)

The hysterical soundtrack screams warnings of horrors around every corner. Angry tattooed bald men snarl, a young man is strapped to a gurney as an unseen hand fondles medical instruments, paedophiles prowl and trains (there are always trains in crime dramas) shriek as they mimic Marcella’s deranged despair. Honestly? It’s hilarious.

Review by Alison Graham

Who’s in the cast?

Here are the actors and characters to look out for…

Marcella Backland Anna Friel (from Pushing Daisies)

DI Rav Sangha Ray Panthaki (from EastEnders)