Everything you need to know about the new BBC sitcom with John Cleese

What time is Hold the Sunset on TV?

The new series starts 7.30pm, Sunday 18th February on BBC1

What can we expect from the show?

Edith is about to celebrate her 70th birthday, and Phil and Roger are determined to outshine each other with their gifts. However, Edith is far from impressed with her son’s present – tracking down the family’s former cleaner. Meanwhile, Roger tries to disrupt his mother’s new romance by bringing up Phil’s past.

Guest starring Joanna Scanlan and Anne Reid.

Who’s in the cast?

Below are the cast and actors to look out for. You can find out more about them here.

Edith Alison Steadman (who you might recognise from Gavin and Stacey)

Phil John Cleese (from Fawlty Towers and the Monty Pythons)

Roger Jason Watkins (from Trollied and Line of Duty)

Wendy Rosie Cavaliero (from Unforgotten)

Mr Dugdale Peter Egan (also from Unforgotten)