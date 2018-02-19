Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is Endeavour on TV?

What time is Endeavour on TV?

Everything you need to know about the return of the young detective

Shaun Evans, Endeavour (ITV, EH)

Endeavour is back for a fifth series. Here’s how to watch it, what to expect and who’s in the cast…

Advertisement

What time is it on TV?

Endeavour is on Sundays at 8pm on ITV.

What’s the young Morse up to this series?

It’s 1968 and life has moved on for Endeavour Morse and the old Oxford City Police. He’s a sergeant now, and a member of the newly formed Thames Valley constabulary.

He’s also changed. Maybe his new responsibilities are biting – he’s less hesitant, more brittle and brusque, and quicker to judge. A bit like the curmudgeonly Morse we later came to know.

Morse and the peerless Fred Thursday are back on sleuthing duty of course – there’s a new constable, too, a lairy lad called Fancy who calls women “crumpet” and foolishly tries to chat up WPC Trewlove.

Who’s in the cast?

Shaun Evans and Roger Allam are joined by Poldark’s Lewis Peek (who plays DC George Fancy) and returning regulars Anton Lesser, Dakota Blue Richards, Sean Rigby, James Bradshaw, Caroline O’Neil and Abigail Thaw.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer?

Yes, here you go…

Tags

All about Endeavour

Shaun Evans, Endeavour (ITV, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

BROADCHURCH_EP

Why do we love crime dramas on TV so much?

FROM MAMMOTH SCREEN FOR ITV ENDEAVOUR ON ITV1 Pictured: DAKOTA BLUE RICHARDS as WPC Shirley Tewlove and SHAUN EVANS as Detective Sgt Endeavour Morse Past and present collide in Oxford, as the auction of a priceless Faberge Egg gets underway at Lonsdale College. It soon attracts the attention of an infamous international thief - and consequently the newly christened Thames Valley Constabulary - as Endeavour (Shaun Evans) investigates a failed burglary attempt. They soon have a bigger case to solve, as the gruesome death of a known gangster threatens to expose the growing threat of underworld Oxford. But when a Lonsdale don connected to the auction is murdered in a similarly grisly way, Endeavour begins to suspect the seemingly separate cases may be somehow connected. When the organiser of the auction also meets a bloodthirsty end, he's convinced. The hunt is underway to find a ruthless and violent serial killer, and track down the next victim before it's too late. Meanwhile, newly-promoted Endeavour struggles with his role as he's forced to mentor young detective constable George Fancy (Lewis Peek), and a surprise reappearance opens up old wounds. This photograph is (C) iTV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com For further information please contact: Patrick.smith@itv.com 0207 1573044

What did you think of Endeavour?

McMafia (BBC, EH)

Why is there so much overtly violent drama on TV?

imagenotavailable1

Keira Knightley on Pirates of the Caribbean: “The best bit was having my breasts painted on”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more