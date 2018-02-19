What time is Endeavour on TV?

Everything you need to know about the return of the young detective

Endeavour is back for a fifth series. Here’s how to watch it, what to expect and who’s in the cast…

What time is it on TV?

Endeavour is on Sundays at 8pm on ITV.

What’s the young Morse up to this series?

It’s 1968 and life has moved on for Endeavour Morse and the old Oxford City Police. He’s a sergeant now, and a member of the newly formed Thames Valley constabulary.

He’s also changed. Maybe his new responsibilities are biting – he’s less hesitant, more brittle and brusque, and quicker to judge. A bit like the curmudgeonly Morse we later came to know.

Morse and the peerless Fred Thursday are back on sleuthing duty of course – there’s a new constable, too, a lairy lad called Fancy who calls women “crumpet” and foolishly tries to chat up WPC Trewlove.

Who’s in the cast?

Shaun Evans and Roger Allam are joined by Poldark’s Lewis Peek (who plays DC George Fancy) and returning regulars Anton Lesser, Dakota Blue Richards, Sean Rigby, James Bradshaw, Caroline O’Neil and Abigail Thaw.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, here you go…