What time is Channel 4 documentary Working with Weinstein on TV?

C4 will air their programme on Harvey Weinstein this week, looking into the movie producer's fall – and how he kept his accusers quiet

Under criminal investigation in Britain and the US and expelled from Bafta and the Academy of Motion Pictures, Harvey Weinstein’s fall from grace has been swift ever since allegations of sexual abuse and harassment against him emerged last October.

Advertisement

And now a new Dispatches Channel 4 documentary, Working with Weinstein, will speak to those who worked with him through 30 years in the British film industry to investigate how he kept his accusers quiet for decades.

Producer Weinstein has “unequivocally denied” any accusations of non-consensual sex.

What time is Working with Weinstein on TV?

The show will air 10pm – 11:05pm, Tuesday 20th February on Channel 4.

What can we expect from the show?

In October last year actresses Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd were among the first women to accuse Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The floodgates immediately opened as many more women from throughout the movie industry came forward to claim that they too had been either harassed or abused, allegations Weinstein denies.

He is currently under criminal investigation by authorities in both Britain and America and has been expelled in disgrace from both the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Bafta. This documentary hears from women who have worked for Weinstein down the decades and examines how the scandal remained buried for so long.

Review by Alison Graham

Advertisement

Will there be more Weinstein docs on TV?

Yes. BBC2 plan to tell the “definitive story of Harvey Weinstein” in a new 90-minute film, expected to air later this year. It will be directed by the award-winning Ursula Macfarlane (One Deadly Weekend in America, Charlie Hebdo: Three Days that Shook Paris).