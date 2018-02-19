Viewers not convinced by John Cleese’s “cringeworthy” new sitcom Hold The Sunset

The new series – which also stars Alison Steadman and Jason Watkins – has drawn a lot of ire on social media

John Cleese made his return to TV in his first starring role in a British sitcom since Fawlty Towers with new series Hold The Sunset, but the Sunday evening show struggled to leave a lasting impression on viewers.

Advertisement

The comedy stars Alison Steadman as a retired woman (Edith) who accepts a marriage proposal from her neighbour, Phil, (Cleese) – their plan is to sell their houses and start a new life in the sun when her son throws a spanner in the works. Sadly, the brilliant cast (Peter Egan, Jason Watkins and Rosie Cavaliero also star) couldn’t save it from some rather damning reviews from viewers on Twitter and Facebook, who labelled it “cringeworthy” and “boring”.

“Alison Steadman, John Cleese and Peter Egan should have made this a good show to watch, but oh what a disappointment,” Diane Dorward wrote on the Radio Times Facebook page. “It wasn’t funny, and we stuck it out until the end, in the hope it would get better, but it was boring. Whoever thought it was good enough to produce was quite wrong, and I can see from many comments I am not alone in the view.”

She certainly wasn’t.

“Rubbish,” James Morrisson added. “Sorry but it was about as funny as a infected gall bladder.”

#holdthesunset is full of talented actors but I don't think any amount of talent could save this script. — Miranda Shirnia #FBPE (@MirandaShirnia) February 18, 2018

Oh my goodness what cringeworthy tv, such a shame to see comedy greats in this utter tripe #HoldTheSunset — Jen Farrow (@Jenfarrow1) February 18, 2018

Can somebody tell me if they've laughed yet at #HoldTheSunset? @BBCOne should be done under the trade description act for calling this comedy! pic.twitter.com/STeqeRXU5f — TheCatIsBack (@BackIsCat) February 18, 2018

Hopefully this is a pilot and the BBC don’t decide on a long series of this drivel #HoldTheSunset — Keith Stewart (@KEITHSTEWART60) February 18, 2018

Good to see that John Cleese is trying something new. Y'know, instead of sticking to comedy. #HoldTheSunset — Andy Mabbett (@pigsonthewing) February 18, 2018

Anyone who is finding #HoldTheSunset funny definitely voted for #brexit. If this is an insight into ‘the good old days’ they can stick it where the sun doesn’t shine. Utter utter tripe. — Peeky (@Peekylad) February 18, 2018

The only thing funny about #holdthesunset is the twitter feed — Sir Phantom flan flinger OBEse (@phantom_flinger) February 18, 2018

However, there were a few outliers among the bunch who enjoyed the show.

“Laughed maybe two or three times, but I enjoyed it as it was good to see John Cleese on our screens; and Alison Steadman is always super,” Debby Richardson said on Facebook. “I enjoyed it, looking forward to next episode. Nice to see the gorgeous Peter Egan playing the neighbour again,” Josephine Mifsud added.

Well, that was actually very good. Not trying to be too funny but with the right amount of subtle humour, and thank God no canned laughter #HoldTheSunset — Penn Wooding (@BrixhamUK) February 18, 2018

John Cleese can't help but be the funniest man alive.

absolutely love him #holdthesunset — Ian Pink Floyd (@IanJackson74) February 18, 2018

I wasnt expecting this to be so good but i thoroughly enjoyed it , fantastic cast and john cleese is still as hilarious as ever and 😘 #HoldTheSunset — Juliet Claridge (@claridge23) February 18, 2018

But RadioTimes.com users were left unconvinced, 62% of viewers who voted in our poll confirming they “didn’t like it at all”.

Perhaps it’ll get into its stride in week two?

Advertisement

Hold The Sunset airs Sundays at 7.30pm on BBC1.