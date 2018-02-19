Accessibility Links

Viewers not convinced by John Cleese’s “cringeworthy” new sitcom Hold The Sunset

The new series – which also stars Alison Steadman and Jason Watkins – has drawn a lot of ire on social media

John Cleese made his return to TV in his first starring role in a British sitcom since Fawlty Towers with new series Hold The Sunset, but the Sunday evening show struggled to leave a lasting impression on viewers.

The comedy stars Alison Steadman as a retired woman (Edith) who accepts a marriage proposal from her neighbour, Phil, (Cleese) – their plan is to sell their houses and start a new life in the sun when her son throws a spanner in the works. Sadly, the brilliant cast (Peter Egan, Jason Watkins and Rosie Cavaliero also star) couldn’t save it from some rather damning reviews from viewers on Twitter and Facebook, who labelled it “cringeworthy” and “boring”.

“Alison Steadman, John Cleese and Peter Egan should have made this a good show to watch, but oh what a disappointment,” Diane Dorward wrote on the Radio Times Facebook page. “It wasn’t funny, and we stuck it out until the end, in the hope it would get better, but it was boring. Whoever thought it was good enough to produce was quite wrong, and I can see from many comments I am not alone in the view.”

She certainly wasn’t.

“Rubbish,” James Morrisson added. “Sorry but it was about as funny as a infected gall bladder.”

However, there were a few outliers among the bunch who enjoyed the show.

“Laughed maybe two or three times, but I enjoyed it as it was good to see John Cleese on our screens; and Alison Steadman is always super,” Debby Richardson said on Facebook. “I enjoyed it, looking forward to next episode. Nice to see the gorgeous Peter Egan playing the neighbour again,” Josephine Mifsud added.

But RadioTimes.com users were left unconvinced, 62% of viewers who voted in our poll confirming they “didn’t like it at all”.

Perhaps it’ll get into its stride in week two?

Hold The Sunset airs Sundays at 7.30pm on BBC1.

