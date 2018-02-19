What time is The Voice UK on TV?
Everything you need to know about The Voice, featuring new coach Olly Murs
What time is The Voice UK on TV?
The singing contest continues on Saturday 24th February at 8.30pm on ITV.
- Olly Murs: presenting The X Factor was “restrictive”
- Olly Murs is perfectly capable on The Voice UK, but he won’t fix the show’s one big problem
- “Some of them have never been on stage!”: Tom Jones and The Voice coaches give their verdict on the X Factor judges
What acts are through to the battle rounds?
From RYT to Jade Williams, your full guide to The Voice teams can be found here.
What happens on The Voice UK this week?
The contest heats up as the teams assembled by Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs enter the Battle phase. Here, the coaches are tasked with chipping away at their roster of would-be stars via head-to-head studio battles.
Each of the coaches are given `steals’, which gives them a chance to save any of the acts knocked out by their rival coaches during the sing-offs. As the contest gets ever fiercer, Emma Willis will be on hand to congratulate the victors, and commiserate with their defeated rivals.
Who are the coaches on The Voice UK?
The Voice UK coaching line-up this year stars veterans Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am alongside Jennifer Hudson (who joined the panel last year) and newbie Olly Murs.
The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV.