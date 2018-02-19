Could we be getting some exciting Doctor Who news this week?

We might be about to learn a bit more about the world of Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor

Though more and more details have been revealed since Jodie Whittaker first set foot inside the Tardis on Christmas Day, it’s fair to say that information is still pretty sparse when it comes to the Thirteenth Doctor and her first full series of Doctor Who.

What adventures will she go on? Who will write the episodes? What will the series look like? What will the new Tardis look like inside? And what other changes can we expect for the new era of the 54-year-old series?

Well, this week we might just find out. A few weeks ago an official synopsis for the series was unveiled to promote Doctor Who’s presence at the BBC Worldwide showcase in Liverpool, giving us our first proper description of Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor (she’s a “super-smart force of nature” apparently) and also confirming the number (and length) of the episodes in the new series.

So why are we talking about this again? Well, today is actually the day of that showcase, when BBC Worldwide advertises its biggest shows to foreign buyers and reveals some intriguing tidbits about their upcoming episodes, and Doctor Who is among the series presenting.

Rumours suggest we could be set to learn more about the show’s return, see some new images of the Doctor in action or even have the new series logo revealed to us, and while traditionally not everything from the showcase is made available to the public, it seems likely that after the buyers have seen the goods, Who fans will be allowed to as well.

Yes, we know – it’s another one of those “news might be coming” articles that doesn’t offer much news itself, but consider this a warning to keep your eyes peeled for juicy new Who goodies in the coming days. It’s still a long wait until the new episodes (expected to air this autumn), and we have to occupy our time somehow.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn