What did you think of Hold the Sunset?

BBC's new John Cleese and Alison Steadman sitcom has arrived, but do you think it's worth a watch?

John Cleese and Alison Steadman have teamed up for brand new comedy Hold the Sunset on BBC1 – but is it any good?

The new series stars Steadman as a retired woman (Edith) who accepts a marriage proposal from her neighbour, Phil, (Cleese) – their plan is to sell their houses and start a new life in the sun.

However, Edith’s middle-aged son Roger (Jason Watkins) throws a spanner in the works when he abandons his wife (Rosie Cavaliero) and children and moves back into Edith’s house, expecting to return to his carefree childhood.

The first episode saw Roger crashing his mum and Phil’s celebration, before sulking about her new set-up, screaming about his lost comic books and getting himself wedged in a window while trying to re-live his youth.

But does the new comedy roll back the years to the glory days of British comedy? Or is the idea a little over the hill? Get in touch with us on Facebook and Twitter to give us your reviews, and cast your vote below to give us your verdict.