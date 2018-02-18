Accessibility Links

FA Cup 5th round: What time is Rochdale v Tottenham Hotspur on TV?

How to watch and stream the match live online as BBC and BT Sport continue their FA Cup 2017/18 coverage

JUVENTUS STADIUM, TURIN, PIEDMONT/ITALY, ITALY - 2018/02/13: Harry Kane (Tottenham) during the Champions League match Juventus FC vs Tottenham Hotspurs FC. Final score was 2-2 in Juventus Stadium. (Photo by Alberto Gandolfo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

FA Cup 5th round live on TV 

Rochdale v Tottenham Hotspur

3.35pm BBC1, Sunday 18th February

Kick-off 4pm, live from Crown Oil Arena

Coverage of the fifth-round clash, which takes place at Crown Oil Arena.

The hosts are struggling at the wrong end of the table in League One this term and currently find themselves mired in a battle to avoid relegation to the bottom tier of the EFL, but have enjoyed a stellar cup run to date, which has seen them score 12 goals and concede just two en route to this afternoon’s clash.

The visitors managed to overcome Newport County 2-0 in the previous round after the League Two side took them to a replay at Wembley.

