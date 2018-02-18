FA Cup 5th round: What time is Rochdale v Tottenham Hotspur on TV?

Coverage of the fifth-round clash, which takes place at Crown Oil Arena.

The hosts are struggling at the wrong end of the table in League One this term and currently find themselves mired in a battle to avoid relegation to the bottom tier of the EFL, but have enjoyed a stellar cup run to date, which has seen them score 12 goals and concede just two en route to this afternoon’s clash.

The visitors managed to overcome Newport County 2-0 in the previous round after the League Two side took them to a replay at Wembley.