Winter Olympics 2018: Day 9 events, schedule and live TV coverage

Find out about all the medal events and Team GB prospects on TV this Sunday 18th February live on BBC and Eurosport

Freestyle skier James Woods carries Team GB’s hopes in the men’s slopestyle — he managed fifth place in 2014 despite being hampered by a hip injury, so a fully fit “Woodsy” is looking to land on the Olympic podium in South Korea.

Advertisement

There’s also the men’s giant slalom, where Austria’s Marcel Hirscher begins his quest for the Olympic gold that has so far eluded him in his illustrious career.

Check out the Day 9 Winter Olympic highlights, and see the full schedule of events live on BBC and Eurosport below.

Brit to watch: freestyle skier James Woods

“’Woodsy’ is the ambassador for the British ski slopestyle team,” says skiing expert Graham Bell. The 26-year-old from Sheffield has thrown himself into Olympic competition — literally,

as freestyle skiers can reach heights of 20m above the ground.

“He competed in Sochi,” says Bell. “He actually injured himself in training just beforehand but

still finished fifth with a damaged hip.”

With a clean bill of health could he go even better? “There are so many who could get on the podium, so Woodsy’s place is far from guaranteed,” Bell says. “But he has the ability.”

Freestyle skiing: men’s slopestyle 1am and 4am BBC1, Eurosport

Alpine skiing: men’s giant slalom

1.15am BBC Red Button, Eurosport

“When it comes to the slalom and the giant slalom, it’s all about Marcel Hirscher,” says Graham Bell. “The 28-year-old Austrian has been nailing it all season, and if he can continue that form then he’s the clear favourite. If he wins the double, he’ll match what his childhood idol Alberto “La Bomba” Tomba achieved in Calgary 1988. Hirscher’s already beaten Tomba’s World Cup record, so this is a big deal.”

Speed skating: men’s team pursuit

12.30pm BBC Red Button, Eurosport

“I’m always a fan of the team events in short track and speed skating,” says skating expert Wilf O’Reilly. “The team pursuit features three skaters in each team, and the time only stops when the third skater crosses the line.

“It’s easy for viewers to understand because you can see how each country has to work together, keeping perfectly aligned at speeds of up to 45 miles per hour on blades just 1.1mm thick.”

How to watch the Winter Olympics 2018 live on TV

Both the BBC and Eurosport will have live coverage of the Games, but as host city Pyeongchang is nine hours ahead of the UK, some events will take place overnight. See RadioTimes.com listings for details of replays and highlights. There will also be a round-up show every evening on BBC and BBC4.

If you don’t have Eurosport, you can access all of their content online: subscribe to Eurosport Player here, or alternatively head over to Amazon Channels to watch all 18 Eurosport streams. Watch here.

Medal events today

Speed Skating: Women’s 500m

Alpine Skiing: Men’s Giant Slalom

Cross Country Skiing: Men’s 4 x 10km Relay



Biathlon: Men’s 15km Mass Start

Freestyle Skiing: Men’s Slopestyle and Men’s Aerials

Winter Olympics Day 9 full schedule

12 midnight—6.00am BBC1

12 midnight LIVE Curling: men’s

1.00am LIVE Freestyle Skiing: men’s slopestyle qualifiers

3.00 Alpine Skiing: men’s giant slalom — first run

4.00 LIVE Freestyle Skiing: men’s slopestyle qualifiers

5.15 LIVE Alpine Skiing: men’s giant slalom — second run

6.00am—9.00 BBC2

6.00 LIVE Curling: women’s round-robin — Great Britain v Sweden

7.30 LIVE Ice Hockey: men’s — Czech Republic v Switzerland

9.00am—12.30pm BBC2

9.00 LIVE Ice Hockey: men’s — Czech Republic v Switzerland (continues)

10.00 Cross Country Skiing: men’s 4 x 10km relay

11.00 LIVE Curling: men’s round-robin — Italy v Great Britain

11.30 LIVE Bobsleigh: two-man — first and second runs

12.30pm—4.45 BBC1

12.30 LIVE Bobsleigh: two-man — first and second runs (continues)

1.45 LIVE Curling: men’s round-robin — Italy v Great Britain (continues)

2.00 Speed Skating: women’s 500m; men’s team pursuit — qualifiers; Freestyle Skiing: men’s aerials — final; women’s aerials — qualifying

7.00—8.00 BBC2: Today at the Games

Highlights from day nine of the Winter Olympics, presented by Clare Balding.

8.00—9.00 BBC4: Winter Olympics Extra

A round-up of the day’s action.

EUROSPORT 1 Sky 400, Virgin 523, BT 412

12.30am Alpine Skiing: women’s giant slalom

1.00 LIVE Alpine Skiing: men’s giant slalom, first run

2.00 LIVE Freestyle Skiing: men’s slopestyle qualifying

3.00 Ski Jumping: men’s normal hill

4.00 Alpine Skiing: men’s giant slalom, first run

4.45 LIVE Alpine Skiing: men’s giant slalom, second run

6.00 LIVE Cross Country Skiing: men’s combined 4 x 10km relay

8.00 Curling: men’s round robin

9.00 Freestyle Skiing: men’s slopestyle final

10.00 Alpine Skiing: men’s giant slalom

11.00 LIVE Biathlon: men’s 15km mass start

12.15pm LIVE Speed Skating: women’s 500m

12.45 Freestyle Skiing: men’s aerials

1.45 LIVE Ice Hockey: men’s prelims, Canada v South Korea

2.30 Olympic Extra

3.00 as 6am

4.00 Bobsleigh: two-man heats

5.00 as 1am

6.00 as 11am

7.00 Olympic Round-up

8.30 as 4.45am

9.30 as 11am

10.30 Nordic Skiing

Advertisement

11.00 Olympic Round-up