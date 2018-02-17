Everything you need to know about the BBC’s new mythical drama

What time is Troy: Fall of a City on TV?

The new series begins 9.10pm Saturday 17th February, BBC1

What can we expect from the first episode?

David Farr, best known for adapting John le Carré’s The Night Manager, has chiselled this fresh take on one of the oldest stories of all. There is plenty to enjoy but don’t come expecting a Game of Thrones-type tale of bloody intrigue. That’s not the vibe here. There will be blood, but for now we get a roving tale of how headstrong herdsman Paris sets the wheels of war in motion.

But surely Paris was a prince? Well, yes, and one day – oddly and out of the blue – he finds himself required to choose which of three goddesses in a woodland glade is the most beautiful. His choice leads him eventually to the Spartan court of King Menelaus, whose beautiful wife Helen chafes against her gilded cage.

Review by David Butcher

Like Paris, she’s an outsider bored by her royal life. Can they shape their own fate? Spoiler alert: they get it together. But back in Troy, Cassandra’s dreams suggest this won’t end well…

Who’s in the cast?

Here are the characters and actors to look out for…

Paris/Alexander Louis Hunter

Priam David Threlfall

Hecuba Frances O’Connor

Hector Tom Weston-Jones

Andromache Chloe Pirrie

Cassandra Aimee-Ffion Edwards

Pandarus Alex Lanipekun

Menelaus Jonas Armstrong

Helen Bella Dayne