What time is The Voice UK on TV?

Everything you need to know about The Voice, featuring new coach Olly Murs

The singing contest continues on Saturday 17th February at 8pm on ITV.

How many more Blind Auditions are there for The Voice UK?

This is the seventh episode of Blind Auditions – and it’s also the last. After this week comes the Battle Rounds, and you can read everything you need to know about them here.

What happens on The Voice UK this week?

With hardly any spaces left, the singers auditioning are having to try harder than ever before to impress and win one of just five spaces left on the coaches’ teams. Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am are having to be fussier than ever as they decide when to hit their buttons.

Harry Oakland, an 18-year-old from Bradford, and 29-year-old backing singer Debbie Aramide are just two of the hopefuls wanting to make it through in the last episode of auditions.

Who’s already got through the Blind Auditions?

A full list of all the singers and performers who have so far made it through the Blind Auditions and have got to the next round on The Voice UK are here.

Who are the coaches on The Voice UK?

Tom Jones and Olly Murs on The Voice UK

The Voice UK coaching line-up this year stars veterans Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am alongside Jennifer Hudson (who joined the panel last year) and newbie Olly Murs.

The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV.

