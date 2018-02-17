The Office’s Lucy Davis will play Aunt Hilda in Sabrina The Teenage Witch reboot

The Wonder Woman star joins Michelle Gomez and Kiernan Shipka in the dark reimagining of the hit 90s TV series

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot has found its Aunt Hilda in the form of UK Office breakout star Lucy Davis.

Davis, who played Dawn to Martin Freeman’s Tim in the original UK version of the hit comedy and popped up in Wonder Woman last year, will take on the role of Sabrina Spellman’s (Kiernan Shipka) kooky aunt in the upcoming reimagining of the hit comic and 1990s TV series, Deadline revealed.

The as yet untitled project puts a darker spin on the original tale and is said to be “tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist”. Doctor Who alumna Michelle Gomez has already been cast as one of the show’s villains.

“This is an hour to be a part of, especially as Caroline Rhea was my favourite part of the show,” tweeted Davis as news of her casting was announced.

This is an honor to b a part of, especially as @CarolineRhea was my favorite part of the show. Thanks @netflix & @WriterRAS & @WBHomeEnt @GBerlanti for bringing me into this world! https://t.co/GpDVX92uoQ — Lucy Davis (@RealLucyDavis) February 17, 2018

And she’s already had the magical seal of approval from her predecessor. “Congratulations,” Rhea tweeted. “You will be a brilliant Aunt Hilda 2.0. It was the greatest role. This makes us long lost twins? Best Witches.”

Congratulations @RealLucyDavis . You will be a brilliant #AuntHilda2.0 It was the greatest role. This makes us long lost twins? Best Witches https://t.co/2jPua1LZ5V — Caroline Rhea (@CarolineRhea) February 16, 2018

Don’t be fooled, though. Davis’s Hilda will be just as warm and funny as Rhea’s, but she’ll have a much darker side too.